Justified: City Primeval - Cast and characters explored 

The most-awaited spin-off series of the critically acclaimed Justified franchise, Justified: City Primeval, is set to release on July 18, 2023, on FX. Viewers will finally witness the return of Timothy Olyphant as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, the protagonist of the show. Joining Olyphant will be his daughter, Vivian Olyphant, who will play his daughter in the story that is set fifteen years after the happenings in Justified.

Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, the creators of Justified: City Primeval, have built the storyline with a riveting twist by including Raylan's daughter, Willa Givens, in the high-octane action involving a vengeful sociopath, Clement Mansel, played by Boyd Holbrook. Also known as The Oklahoma Wildman, Mansel incites a cat-and-mouse chase between Raylan and himself.

The synopsis of the FX series, Justified: City Primeval, on the Movie Database says,

"Eight years after he's left Kentucky, Givens is now is based in Miami, balancing life as a marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. A chance encounter on a Florida highway sends him to Detroit and he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent sociopath who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and wants to do so again"

The main cast and their roles in Justified: City Primeval

1) Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens

Returning to the role that made him a fan favorite, Timothy Olyphant steps into the shoes of Raylan Gives, the sharp-witted and morally complex U.S. Marshall, in Justified: City Primeval. Olyphant's ability to balance charm, intensity, and dry wit makes him the right fit for the complex world of Harlan City.

Known for his roles in Scream 2 (1997), The Girl Next Door (2004), HBO's Deadwood (2004–2006), The Office (2010), Deadwood: The Movie (2019), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), Olyphant was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2011.

2) Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansel

The 41-year-old American actor Boyd Holbrook, from the famed Narcos, plays Clement Mansel, also known as The Oklahoma Wildman, who is a vengeful sociopath. He has slipped through the fingers of the Detroit Police once already, and this time he involves Raylan's daughter in the dirty business in a way to blackmail Givens.

Boyd Holbrook played DEA agent Steve Murphy in the hit Netflix series Narcos (2015–2016) and Corinthian in The Sandman. Hailing from Kentucky, his filmography consists of The Skeleton Twins (2014), Logan (2017), The Predator (2018), and Vengeance (2022).

3) Aunjanue Ellis as Carolyn Wilder

Aunjanue Ellis portrays the role of Carolyn Wilder in Justified: City Primeval. She offers legal advice to Mansel for a reason that inclines towards personal gain. Wilder is determined to make a mark in the criminal underworld of the city. Ellis was nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Critics' Choice Award for her portrayal of Oracene Price in Richard King (2021).

The 54-year-old Aunjanue Ellis has worked on projects like Men of Honor (2000), Ray (2004), Freedomland (2006), The Help (2011), The Birth of a Nation (2016), and If Beale Street Could Talk (2018). She has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for playing Sharonne Salaam in When They See Us (2019) and Hippolyta Freeman in Lovecraft Country (2021).

The cast for FX's Justified: City Primeval further includes Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Ravi Patel in supporting roles.

