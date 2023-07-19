Justified: City Primeval episodes 1 & 2 recap: Who was Clement Mansel? 

Justified: City Primeval is the continuation of the popular FX show Justified, which ran from 2010 to 2015. Presented in the form of a miniseries, the new show is set in Detroit where U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens and Detroit Police Department are after a dangerous criminal.

Justified: City Primeval episodes 1 & 2 titled City Primeval and The Oklahoma Wildman saw the introduction of a dangerous criminal called Clement Mansel, aka The Oklahoma Wildman. The episodes were directed by Michael Dinner and released on July 18, 2023, on FX.

Justified: City Primeval episodes 1 & 2 recap: What happened to Judge Alvin Guy?

The episode opened with the hero Raylan Givens and his 15-year-old daughter Willa going on a road trip. Willa had apparently gotten into some trouble and her father was taking her to therapy at a camp.

Two goons tried to carjack the father/daughter duo but Raylan quickly took care of the situation. Upon reaching the camp, they realized that they were too late and the camp had closed. Raylan decided to hand over the carjackers to officials in Detroit.

When he reached Detroit, he was offered a chance to work with the Detroit Police Department. An assassination attempt on a judge called Alvin Guy had taken place and the department needed help with the case. While this happened, Clement Mansel returned to Detroit to meet with his lover Sandy and friend Sweetie. Elsewhere, a tunnel related to the attempted assassination was discovered.

Raylan's relationship with Carolyn Wilder and Judge Alvin Guy was getting worse. He soon found himself behind bars because of flaws in his testimony. He was soon released. On the other hand, Clement discovered a hidden gun at Sweetie's place. Willa told her father to return to the camp since the case had been solved.

Clement killed both Judge Guy and his helper Rose Doyle. Clement had even taken the judge's notebook with him. Raylan and the entire PD soon showed up at the scene and noticed that the judge's notebook was missing. They were trying to find a connection between the double murder and an older car bombing.

Justified: City Primeval logline

The official logline of Justified: City Primeval, according to Deadline reads:

"Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit."

It further states:

"There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well."

It ends with:

"These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive."

Justified: City Primeval stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, Aunjanue Ellis as Carolyn Wilder, Vondie Curtis Hall as Sweety, Adelaide Clemens as Sandy, Marin Ireland as Maureen, Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansel aka The Oklahoma Wildman, Vivian Olyphant as Willa Givens, etc.