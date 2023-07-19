Why did Elton John testify in the Kevin Spacey trial? Singer gives evidence as he lends support to old friend

Sir Elton John appeared via video call on the Southwark Crown Court from Monaco on Monday. It was to testify in favor of Kevin Spacy for his ongoing trial of s*xual assualt.

The House of Cards actor was accused of s*xually assaulting a man who was driving him to an event hosted by Elton John. Kevin has been accused of a dozen counts of s*xual charges between 2001 to 2013, allegedly violating four different men.

Elton was asked to come to the court by Kevin Spacy's lawyers, and testify about the night Spacy attended one of his annual White Tie and Tiera Ball hosted at his home. The Rocket Man star admitted that Spacey did attend the Ball in 2001.

Elton John stands up for friend Kevin Spacey in court via video link

Sir Elton John and Kevin Spacey pictured together at the Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Charity Dinner in 2005. (Image via Dave Bennet/Getty Images)

For decades, Elton John and Kevin Spacey have been close friends and confidants. When Spacey's legal team contacted John to testify, he was more than willing to accomodate for his dear pal. In a separate statement reported by AP news, John's husband had stated in court that Kevin only attended the ball in 2001 and not in the years the victim accused him of s*xual assault.

On Monday, Sir Elton John was called as a defence witness at the Southwark Crown Court in London, England. While the British singer and composer could not attend the court proceedings in person as he was in Monaco at the time, he agreed to speak via video link.

The testimony was followed by a series of character testimonials from friends and family which made Spacey weep in the dock.

Elton wore orange-tinted glasses, an open collar shirt and a dark suit as he told the court he didnt recognize the person in the photo (the victim).

Elton John performing at the Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 (Image via Joseph Okpako/Getty Images)

The Guardian detailed that Elton John was then questioned by the prosecutor, Christine Agnew KC, who asked if John remembered if Spacey attended his White Tie and Tiera Ball, a fundraiser for the Elton John Aids Foundation in the early 2000s. Elton replied,

"Yes, because he arrived in white tie, he came on a private jet and came straight to the ball."

The prosecutor asked if he was sure of his words, to which Sir Elton quipped,

"I believe so. I don’t think he was wearing white tie on a commercial flight."

Due to some network issues John could'nt hear the questions well and had them repeated by a lawyer in Monaco. He said that Spacey stayed the night in Elton and his husband David Furnish's estate. However, Elton couldn't recall running into the Kevin, the next morning. According to AP news, his husband Furnish had previously added that,

"He was an Oscar-winning actor and there was a lot of buzz and excitement that he was at the ball."

The sexual assault claims against Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey arriving at Southwark Crown Court in London for his sexual assault case. (Image via Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Elton John as a witness was crucial to Spacey's s*xual assault case, as according to the victim's testimony, him and the defendant were on the way to the rockstar's White Tie and Tiera Ball when the incident occured.

One of the four men who accused Kevin Spacey for s*xually assaulting him recalled the disturbing event that happened in 2004 or 2005. Though, Elton and his husband said the actor only attended the ball in 2001. The victim reported that he was driving the car when Spacey grabbed his cr*tch with such force that he almost lost control of the vehicle. The actor denied the allegation saying,

“No, I was not on a suicide mission in any of those years.”

Spacey has denied all 12 charges: seven of s*xual assault, three of indecent assault, one count of causing a person to engage in s*xual activity without consent, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative s*xual activity without consent.

The trial is still going on.