WATCH: Video shows armed carjacker attacking Philadelphia mom and teen daughter

On Monday, September 19, 2022, a Philadelphia mother and her teenage daughter became victims of an armed carjacking attempt. The suspect, caught on camera, pointed a gun at the two women before getting away with the car.

The Philadelphia Police Department released security camera footage of the entire incident on Monday, September 26, which took place in the 8900 block of Maxwell Place, in hopes of receiving information on the suspect in the video. Along with posting the footage online, they said:

"PPD Northeast Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for this robbery...If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately."

In the video, the suspect, a male dressed in black and masked, can be seen on a bicycle. At around 6:19 am, the mother-daughter duo tried to get into their Hyundai Santa Fe when the man rushed out of his hiding spot with a gun pointed at them. Amidst the ambush, the suspect also took the older woman's purse.

Throughout the video, the screams of the two helpless women can be heard. The vulnerable mother can also be seen pleading with the carjacker to take whatever he wishes but to spare their lives. Police confirmed that while both the car and the purse were stolen, nobody was hurt in the attack.

Regarding the carjacking incident, police Captain John Ryan told FOX Philadelphia:

"It appears he was laying in wait. He rode a bicycle up there, left the bicycle behind, we have that."

Police are yet to make any arrests in the case. Tips can be sent anonymously to officers and people with information can also call 215.686.TIPS (8477).

Philadelphia has become a hotspot for carjacking incidents and armed robberies

Monday's early morning brazen carjacking and robbery were just some of the hundreds of incidents that have taken place in Philadelphia over the course of the year. According to data collected by the PPD, as of early September, the state has seen around 946 carjackings and carjacking attempts.

Police Inspector Charles Layton stated that the majority of the carjackings are parked vehicles.

💥 @iggles215 Carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia Cottman and Torresdale 6am at Dunkin’. Notice how they’re just standing in the street look for a victim. Its getting to the point if men in hoodies approach your car its best to run them over Carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia Cottman and Torresdale 6am at Dunkin’. Notice how they’re just standing in the street look for a victim. Its getting to the point if men in hoodies approach your car its best to run them over https://t.co/xl3ciXsKdD

An alarming number of these carjackers are armed, and police believe that the best thing one can do in such a situation is to run away to safety instead of trying to protect one's belongings. Layton further said:

"When somebody approaches you with a gun, you just give them the keys at that point. It's not worth your life for the car."

The same advice was reiterated by police Captain John Ryan, who told FOX Philadelphia:

"Our recommendation is always not to resist, and not get yourselves hurt in these situations. It’s not worth you being injured or hurt worse than that."

A lot of these carjackings are also a means to an end and are utilized in committing unrelated robberies and shootings. According to police, carjacking attempts are especially rampant in the 22nd District, the 24th, and 25th in the East Division and the lower end of the 15th District of Philadelphia.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far