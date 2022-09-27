WATCH: Video showing large group of youth ransacking Philadelphia Wawa goes viral online

In a viral video posted online on Saturday, September 24, 2022, a large group of juveniles can be seen ransacking a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia's Mayfair district besides flinging food and beverages at one another.

Around a hundred rambunctious teenagers allegedly destroyed the store on Saturday, September 24, 2022, around 8:20 p.m., and documented the chaos on their cellphones. The incident was also caught on camera inside the 7001 Roosevelt Boulevard store, with the employees remaining behind a counter.

A store employee can be heard screaming at the vandals while filming the chaotic event from behind a sandwich counter. He can be heard in the video saying:

“You’re all stupid, For real. You’re all stupid, ugly, broke.”

More details on the Wawa chaos

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. at the store in the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, according to sources. When police arrived, they allegedly discovered approximately 100 youngsters causing damage to the store.

According to police, some of the young people involved in the incident have been detained. The police, however, have refused to provide any additional information. Former employee, Kaitlyn Holtzman, commented on the incident as:

"I was angry. I was very upset because being in the shoes of those employees, I know just how terrifying it is and how like frustrating it is having to clean up after that as well."

According to reports, while the store was being ransacked by the public, a customer said to the workers:

Are y'all gonna make the sandwiches or are ya'll just gonna keep recording?"

In the wake of the incident, the store has provided the following statement:

"We are working closely with law enforcement to support their efforts to bring all of the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible. We remain committed to protecting our associates and customers and ensuring a safe, welcoming environment for each customer, in every Wawa store. Nothing is more important to us."

Philadelphia authorities revealed their displeasure about the havoc at the store regardless of no reported injuries.

About Wawa Convenience Store

Privately held Wawa, Inc. began as an iron foundry in New Jersey in 1803. Its owner, George Wood, became interested in dairy farming in the late 1800s and the family established a small dairy farm in Wawa, Pennsylvania, in 1902.

The farm was a huge success because of its high quality, sanitation, and "certified" procedure. When home milk delivery declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George's grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as a dairy product store.

The store has since evolved into a one-stop shop for fresh, made-to-order meals, drinks, coffee, gasoline services, surcharge-free ATMs, and Boundless Convenience. Wawa currently operates a chain of over 950 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C and other locations.

