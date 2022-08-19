WATCH: Video shows flash mob looting Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven store

On Monday, surveillance footage captured a flash mob reportedly looting a Los Angeles 7-Eleven. In the video, a group of people can be seen entering a 7-eleven in Harbor Gateway, allegedly stealing several products and brazenly throwing some of them at employees and customers.

Los Angeles Police said that while the term 'Flash mob' typically refers to improvised dances, this case relates to an opportunistic, group-based crime in which looters allegedly used the chaos to steal and vandalize. They said that they did not bother to conceal their faces due to the number of people involved.

In an official statement, the LAPD said:

“The term ‘flash mob’ was first used to describe a large public gathering at which people perform an unusual or seemingly random act and then disperse, typically organized by means of the internet or social media."

Richard Frost @rickfrost123 Last night a 7 Eleven in South Los Angeles was robbed and ransacked. What is going to happen to the perpetrators? The usual: NOTHING. Last night a 7 Eleven in South Los Angeles was robbed and ransacked. What is going to happen to the perpetrators? The usual: NOTHING.

Authorities claim that the group seen in the 7-eleven video may have been involved in other incidents around the city.

The 7-eleven raid

Located on the corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard, the 7-eleven in the video reported that various merchandise was stolen and looted during the so-called 'looting'. This included drinks, cigarettes, snacks, and other products.

kitser @kitser_bot



¹ Giant flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles. The incident followed a street takeover at an intersection earlier this week. Surveillance video from the store shows looters fanning out across the store. @FoxNews Read short summary here¹ Giant flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles. The incident followed a street takeover at an intersection earlier this week. Surveillance video from the store shows looters fanning out across the store. @FoxNews Read short summary here 👇 ¹ Giant flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles. The incident followed a street takeover at an intersection earlier this week. Surveillance video from the store shows looters fanning out across the store.

Asking for public help, the LAPD, in a statement, said:

"The suspects are facing multiple charges to include grand theft, looting, and vandalism. We are seeking the public’s help in identifying persons observed on video committing these acts."

They added:

“In the latest cases, (...) ‘flash mobs’ have turned from fun spontaneous events to opportunistic criminal occurrences.”

As per NBC, the incident was part of what appeared to be a large coordinated 'street takeover,' in which reckless driving, looting, and vandalism was seen across Los Angeles' Harbor Gateway area.

The LAPD reported that after looting the 7-Eleven and other stores, the crowd moved towards the 110 Freeway, where they have been accused of blocking several cars.

The LAPD described reports of chaos on the freeway:

“Motorists flooded the intersection and blocked traffic with their vehicles from all directions to create a “pit” in the middle of the intersection."

Socal Conservative @dunlap_mike @LexStepp @iman_blocker @GillForLA The crime rate in Los Angeles county is much higher than Orange County or Ventura County it’s two neighbors to the north and the south which are much more conservative and affluent not to mention much of the crime in neighboring counties and cities are committed by Angelenos @LexStepp @iman_blocker @GillForLA The crime rate in Los Angeles county is much higher than Orange County or Ventura County it’s two neighbors to the north and the south which are much more conservative and affluent not to mention much of the crime in neighboring counties and cities are committed by Angelenos

Ryan Moreno, an LAPD Detective, expressed his concern at what he said may be a growing trend. He stated:

"We really want to prevent this from becoming a new trend where they think they show up and take over a street or a freeway or any part of the city, that they're just going to be able to do whatever they want."

The case is currently under investigation. Authorities have not yet made any arrests.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das