WATCH: Video shows flash mob looting Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven store

On Monday, surveillance footage captured a flash mob reportedly looting a Los Angeles 7-Eleven. In the video, a group of people can be seen entering a 7-eleven in Harbor Gateway, allegedly stealing several products and brazenly throwing some of them at employees and customers.
Los Angeles Police said that while the term 'Flash mob' typically refers to improvised dances, this case relates to an opportunistic, group-based crime in which looters allegedly used the chaos to steal and vandalize. They said that they did not bother to conceal their faces due to the number of people involved.
In an official statement, the LAPD said:
“The term ‘flash mob’ was first used to describe a large public gathering at which people perform an unusual or seemingly random act and then disperse, typically organized by means of the internet or social media."
Authorities claim that the group seen in the 7-eleven video may have been involved in other incidents around the city.
The 7-eleven raid
Located on the corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard, the 7-eleven in the video reported that various merchandise was stolen and looted during the so-called 'looting'. This included drinks, cigarettes, snacks, and other products.
Asking for public help, the LAPD, in a statement, said:
"The suspects are facing multiple charges to include grand theft, looting, and vandalism. We are seeking the public’s help in identifying persons observed on video committing these acts."
They added:
“In the latest cases, (...) ‘flash mobs’ have turned from fun spontaneous events to opportunistic criminal occurrences.”
As per NBC, the incident was part of what appeared to be a large coordinated 'street takeover,' in which reckless driving, looting, and vandalism was seen across Los Angeles' Harbor Gateway area.
The LAPD reported that after looting the 7-Eleven and other stores, the crowd moved towards the 110 Freeway, where they have been accused of blocking several cars.
The LAPD described reports of chaos on the freeway:
“Motorists flooded the intersection and blocked traffic with their vehicles from all directions to create a “pit” in the middle of the intersection."
Ryan Moreno, an LAPD Detective, expressed his concern at what he said may be a growing trend. He stated:
"We really want to prevent this from becoming a new trend where they think they show up and take over a street or a freeway or any part of the city, that they're just going to be able to do whatever they want."
The case is currently under investigation. Authorities have not yet made any arrests.