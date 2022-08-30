Washington Police release images of carjacking suspects related to Commanders’ Brian Robinson shooting

Brian Robinson, rookie running back for the Washington Commanders, was recently shot in an attempted carjacking. He is in stable condition and has reported via his Instagram story that the surgery went well. Head coach Ron Rivera has also said he is doing well.

Robinson has now been released from the hospital and there is even some hope that he will be able to take the field this season.

Brian Robinson Jr. was released from the hospital on Monday, and is expected to meet with the team doctors today at the Commanders facility.

There is much optimism around the program that he will return to playing football this season.





There weren't any suspects in the shooting for a while. However, police have released photos of the suspects from nearby cameras. The car they stole and the gun they used were later recovered.

Images captured of the suspect (Image via New York Post)

The police department has issued a statement asking for help locating these suspects:

“MPD seeks assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in an Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the 1000 blk of H Street, NE."









Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411

Police have provided the following description of the incident:

“At approximately 5:28 p.m., the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and attempted to rob the victim. During the robbery attempt, the suspects fired their handguns, striking the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property."

Robinson was expected to take over starting duties from Antonio Gibson.

Will Brian Robinson return this year and who will step up for the Commanders?

Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs

Brian Robinson had an incredible season with the University of Alabama, which led to him being drafted and earning a starting role in Washington. Prior to his being shot, he was expected to become the lead back.

Now that he's out for the foreseeable future, it appears Antonio Gibson will reassume RB1 responsibilities. J.D. McKissic will likely be in for passing downs and rotating with Gibson.

This doesn't mean that Robinson won't play this year. The surgery is done and went well, so he is on the path to recovery. Team officials don't believe a 2022 appearance is off the table.

It will be a long road to recovery, but fortunately, he is fine and the Commanders have other options in the backfield. Gibson and McKissic formed a solid running back duo last season and figure to do so again this season.

