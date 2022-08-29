"Cowboys fans trying to win the division at all costs" , "Antonio Gibson is the prime suspect" - NFL fans left stunned as Commanders' Brian Robinson gets shot multiple times in suspected robbery

Yesterday, Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot in an attempted car jacking. He was taken to the hospital, though the injuries are considered to be non-life threatening. He is reportedly in stable condition at the moment.

The Commanders issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time."

Sidelines - Bama @SSN_Alabama Official word from the Washington Commanders on RB Brian Robinson Jr.: Official word from the Washington Commanders on RB Brian Robinson Jr.: https://t.co/LWtk7oUkoL

The attack sent shockwaves through the Commanders organization. Robinson figured to play a key role in a backfield that became pretty crowded this offseason. NFL fans reacted quickly and wildly to this troubling news.

Here are some of the top comments:

Jack @nyyjack13 @AdamSchefter @JPFinlayNBCS Will he be ready for week 1 hes my flex @AdamSchefter @JPFinlayNBCS Will he be ready for week 1 hes my flex

Matt McFarland @MattMcFarlands @AdamSchefter



Did Antonio Gibson just pull of a "Tonya Harding" on Brian Robinson immediately after reports that he had supplanted Gibson as the running back #1? @JPFinlayNBCS I can't be the only one that thinks it's awfully suspicious that he was shot in the lower legs?Did Antonio Gibson just pull of a "Tonya Harding" on Brian Robinson immediately after reports that he had supplanted Gibson as the running back #1? @AdamSchefter @JPFinlayNBCS I can't be the only one that thinks it's awfully suspicious that he was shot in the lower legs? Did Antonio Gibson just pull of a "Tonya Harding" on Brian Robinson immediately after reports that he had supplanted Gibson as the running back #1? https://t.co/2MWJvBlwSI

Carolina Buckeye @toinebaby @AdamSchefter @JPFinlayNBCS Unreal, bro worked hard for what he got and some thief tried to kill him over his stuff. @AdamSchefter @JPFinlayNBCS Unreal, bro worked hard for what he got and some thief tried to kill him over his stuff.

Will @sotywilbzs @AdamSchefter @JPFinlayNBCS As a lifelong commanders fan this reminds me of Sean Taylor @AdamSchefter @JPFinlayNBCS As a lifelong commanders fan this reminds me of Sean Taylor

There is no indication of when Robinson will be able to return as of yet.

Are the Washington Commanders playoff bound in the 2022 season?

Washington Commanders v Baltimore Ravens

Despite the loss of Robinson, who had reportedly supplanted Antonio Gibson as the lead back, Washington still has a strong backfield. Gibson surpassed 1,000 yards rushing last season and J.D. McKissick is a great pass catching running back.

Despite that, they have an uphill battle to get back to the playoffs. They have at least marginally upgraded at quarterback by adding Carson Wentz. But is that enough to get past either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Dallas Cowboys?

The Cowboys remain the division favorites and the Eagles made the playoffs last year. The NFC is a strong conference, so even the Eagles might have difficulty returning to the playoffs after a Wild Card loss a year ago. The New York Giants are not expected to challenge for the NFC East this campaign, but could still prove tricky customers.

Being behind the Cowboys and Eagles would all but ensure Washington misses the playoffs this season. Several NFC teams could genuinely jockey for a Wild Card berth, including:

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals

That's a lot of teams and Washington would need to be better than half of them to nab one of the three Wild Card spots.

They will be an improved team this season. But the rest of the conference, including their own division rivals, has improved, too. Although anything can happen, it's unlikely that the Commanders will make much noise this season.

