"Cowboys fans trying to win the division at all costs" , "Antonio Gibson is the prime suspect" - NFL fans left stunned as Commanders' Brian Robinson gets shot multiple times in suspected robbery

Yesterday, Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot in an attempted car jacking. He was taken to the hospital, though the injuries are considered to be non-life threatening. He is reportedly in stable condition at the moment.
The Commanders issued the following statement regarding the incident:
"We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time."
The attack sent shockwaves through the Commanders organization. Robinson figured to play a key role in a backfield that became pretty crowded this offseason. NFL fans reacted quickly and wildly to this troubling news.
Here are some of the top comments:
There is no indication of when Robinson will be able to return as of yet.
Are the Washington Commanders playoff bound in the 2022 season?
Despite the loss of Robinson, who had reportedly supplanted Antonio Gibson as the lead back, Washington still has a strong backfield. Gibson surpassed 1,000 yards rushing last season and J.D. McKissick is a great pass catching running back.
Despite that, they have an uphill battle to get back to the playoffs. They have at least marginally upgraded at quarterback by adding Carson Wentz. But is that enough to get past either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Dallas Cowboys?
The Cowboys remain the division favorites and the Eagles made the playoffs last year. The NFC is a strong conference, so even the Eagles might have difficulty returning to the playoffs after a Wild Card loss a year ago. The New York Giants are not expected to challenge for the NFC East this campaign, but could still prove tricky customers.
Being behind the Cowboys and Eagles would all but ensure Washington misses the playoffs this season. Several NFC teams could genuinely jockey for a Wild Card berth, including:
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Dallas Cowboys
- Philadelphia Eagles
- San Francisco 49ers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Arizona Cardinals
That's a lot of teams and Washington would need to be better than half of them to nab one of the three Wild Card spots.
They will be an improved team this season. But the rest of the conference, including their own division rivals, has improved, too. Although anything can happen, it's unlikely that the Commanders will make much noise this season.
If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda.