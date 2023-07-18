What did Sue Marx win an Oscar for? All about the Detroit filmmaker as she dies aged 92

Well-known filmmaker Sue Marx recently passed away on July 17, 2023, at the age of 92. Sue's cause of death remains unknown. She received an Oscar in 1987 for her documentary short film, Young at Heart.

Several people who knew Marx over the years paid tribute to her on various social media platforms. Marx's close friend Mark Pastoria shared a Facebook post with a picture, writing that she was a beautiful human being and "a treasure to the City of Detroit."

"In 1998 she came to me with a project she was working on for the Detroit Visitors and Convention Bureau to write a theme song for a video she was working on called "It's A Great Time in Detroit," Pastoria recalled.

Pastoria added that the song was also nominated for an Emmy Award, and he had the honor to walk the red carpet with Marx. Brian Pastoria, an entrepreneur who worked on It's A Great Time in Detroit, shared a separate Facebook post with the music video.

"The video features a montage of shots of events and attractions in and around the city, intercut scenes of a band in Harmonie Park studio performing the song, "It's a Great Time in Detroit," he wrote.

Sue Marx's funeral will be held on July 19, 2023, at the Ira Kaufman Chapel at 1 pm. The interment will be done at the Clover Hill Park Cemetery.

Her husband passed away in 2007. She is survived by her daughters, Terry, Jane, and Liz, alongside three grandchildren.

Sue Marx initially pursued a career in photography

Born on November 17, 1930, Sue Marx spent her childhood in Wisconsin and Indiana. She then joined Indiana University, where she completed her graduation and later shifted to Detroit. Sue tied the knot with Stanley Marx in December 1953, and they became the parents of three daughters.

After getting married, Sue continued to pursue her education and acquired her master's degree from Wayne State University in social psychology. She later studied photojournalism.

Marx initially pursued her career as a freelance photographer and worked for local publications. She even clicked pictures of different areas in Detroit after being suggested the same by a friend named Hubert G. Locke.

She captured the pictures of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr., and the portraits were displayed in an exhibition held at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center. Sue Marx was the producer of a TV show called Profiles in Black. She established her production company called Sue Marx Films in 1980. The company produced various films over the years.

Sue was involved with groups like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Michigan Film Office Advisory Council, and Friends of the Detroit Film Theatre advisory committee.