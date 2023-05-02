Where is Jerry Springer buried? Funeral details explored in wake of TV icon's death

Actor and politician Jerry Springer passed away on April 27, 2023, at the age of 79. His representative confirmed to FOX Television Stations that he died after his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was buried in Chicago in a private ceremony attended by his friends and family members, who paid tribute to him.

The funeral service was held on April 30, 2023, in keeping with Jewish traditions. A public tribute is scheduled to be held in Cincinnati on May 16, 2023. The service will be available for online streaming and fans await more information about the same.

Following his death, Springer's family friend and spokesman Jene Galvin shared a statement, saying that his funeral services and a memorial gathering were being planned.

He added:

"To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, 'Take care of yourself, and each other.'"

As news of Jerry's death went viral on social media, the official page of his iconic show, The Jerry Springer Show also paid tribute to him. They shared a picture featuring the late personality smiling and holding a card with the word "Springer."

Jerry Springer pursued a career in the world of politics

Jerry Springer was featured in a few films and TV shows (Image via Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Jerry Springer went to Tulane University where he obtained his bachelor's degree in political science. He first worked as Robert F. Kennedy's political campaign adviser and following Kennedy's death, Springer ran for Congress in 1970.

Jerry also ran for a Cincinnati City Council seat in 1971 and won. However, as per People, he stepped down from the position three years later after reports about him using checks to pay at brothels became public. He was then elected as the mayor of Cincinnati in 1977 and ran for governor of Ohio in 1982.

Springer started his broadcasting career by working at WLWT and WMAQ-TV. He eventually gained recognition for his show Jerry Springer, which premiered in 1991. The show aired for 27 seasons until July 2018. He then began appearing on Judge Jerry, which aired for only three seasons from 2019 to 2022.

Jerry was also the host of America's Got Talent, Springer on the Radio, Miss World, Miss Universe, The Price Is Right Live!, and more. He was a guest host for WWE Raw in 2014 and hosted Tabloid in 2014, which aired on Investigation Discovery.

He pursued a successful acting career and appeared in films like Ringmaster and Defender. He was also part of TV shows including Married… with Children, Roseanne, The X-Files, and more. He participated in some shows like Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer as well.

Poll : 0 votes