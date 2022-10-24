America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig recently passed away on October 21 at the age of 44. His family announced the news on his ZoReMi Entertainment’s Instagram page on October 23. The post featured a collage of Craig’s pictures over the years and the caption read:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig. We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”

Zuri Craig was a rising star in the entertainment industry and his death was shocking news for everyone. However, his cause of death remains unknown for now.

While announcing his demise, Craig’s family did not mention anything about whether he was hospitalized or at his residence at the time of death. Meanwhile, there have been unconfirmed reports of him reportedly passing away in a car accident. Further clarity on the same is awaited.

Craig’s family is currently mourning the loss following his death and other details are expected to be revealed by them in the next few days.

Zuri Craig's career

Zuri Craig gained recognition for his appearance on America’s Got Talent in 2015, where he performed with Jeffrey Lewis.

Craig and Lewis performed their rendition of This is a Man’s World by James Brown and I’m Goin’ Down by Mary J. Blige. They received a golden buzzer from the judging panel and managed to grab the fifth position in the entire season.

Zuri also appeared with Tyler Perry in Madea’s Big Happy Family, Madea Gets a Job, A Madea Christmas, and Oprah.

He played the role of a 17-year-old Donnie in Madea’s Big Happy Family, which was staged in 2010 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood. Zuri and Jeffrey were cast in the play after being spotted by Tyler Perry when they posted a cover of The Brady Bunch theme song on YouTube in 2008.

He then portrayed Madea’s virginal son Japan Mansell in A Madea Christmas at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center the following year.

His last appearance was back in November 2021 on The Color Purple Audio Experience: A Benefit for Black Women, a podcast by OurSomewhere Digital Productions. Craig was also the producer of the play Soul Food Live, which will open next month at Atlanta’s Center Stage Theater.

He was scheduled to perform with Lewis at The King’s Fest in Georgia on October 30. Craig was active on Instagram with around 12,000 followers and would post pictures and videos associated with the projects he was working on.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Zuri Craig became a popular name in recent years for his frequent appearances on stage and his performance on America’s Got Talent. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Craig never mentioned anything about his personal life in public. His survivors include his family members.

