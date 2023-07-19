Where to watch Justified: City Primeval: Complete release schedule, streaming platform, cast, and more

Justified: City Primeval recently premiered on FX and took the world by storm. It had a double-episode premiere on Tuesday, July 18, that came like a one-two punch and generated a lot of chatter online. The crime drama, widely appreciated by fans and critics alike, boasts an impressive 9.7 rating on IMDb and a 95% fresh critical score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series brings back Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens after six seasons of the original Justified series. Now, with a successful opening, viewers of City Primeval were left wondering about its release schedule, where to watch all the episodes, and what the series has to offer next, which this article aims to help with.

Justified: City Primeval streaming and release schedule

Timothy Olyphant as US Marshal Raylan Givens (Image via FX)

The latest 8-episode miniseries airs on FX. A few hours after airing, every episode gets added to be streamed on Hulu. After a double-episode premiere on July 18, 2023, the series will follow a weekly release pattern every Tuesday. Episode 3, Backstabbers will air on July 25, and the finale, The Question will ultimately end the series on August 29, 2023.

The following list reveals the titles and release dates of all episodes of Justified: City Primeval:

Episode 1: City Primeval − July 18, 2023

Episode 2: The Oklahoma Wildman − July 18, 2023

Episode 3: Backstabbers − July 25, 2023

Episode 4: Kokomo − Aug. 1, 2023

Episode 5: You Good? − Aug. 8, 2023

Episode 6: Adios − Aug. 15, 2023

Episode 7: The Smoking Gun− Aug. 22, 2023

Episode 8: The Question − Aug. 29, 2023

A recap of what’s happened so far

In the first episode, a chance encounter in the Florida swamps sent US Marshal Raylan Givens to Detroit after he left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago. Making it to Detroit, he unluckily got placed on a collision course with a violent sociopath named Clement Mansell, and a formidable defense attorney named Carolyn Wilder.

Then in the second episode, Raylan hunted down the killer while Carolyn took on a former client. We also saw Willa Givens make a new friend. Now as the story continues, we’d see some promising suspects get rounded up by Raylan and Detroit PD from episode 3 onwards.

Justified: City Primeval cast and synopsis

A still from Justified: City Primeval (Image via FX)

Timothy Olyphant plays Raylan Givens and his daughter Vivian Olyphant plays Willa Givens. Along with them, the show features Aunjanue Ellis as Carolyn Wilder, Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansell, Vondie Curtis Hall as Marcus "Sweety" Sweeton, Norbert Leo Butz as Norbert Bryl, Adelaide Clemens as Sandy Stanton, Marin Ireland as Maureen Downey, and Victor Williams as Wendell Robinson.

The official synopsis of Justified: City Primeval reads:

“Raylan Givens left the hollers of Kentucky and is balancing life as a U.S. Marshal with being a part-time father. A chance encounter sends him to Detroit and on a collision course with a violent sociopath and a formidable defense attorney.”

It will be interesting to see how Timothy Olyphant upgrades his classic Fedora for a studded Stetson, as the series continues from July 25 onwards.