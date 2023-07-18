Who is Boyd Holbrook? Meet the actor who plays Clement Mansel in FX's Justified: City Primeval 

The highly anticipated Western crime drama, Justified: City Primeval is slated to be released on FX on July 18, 2023, and it will feature Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansel. The actor will take on the role of a scandalous criminal in the series and will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Boyd Holbrook is known for portraying complex and compelling roles seamlessly. His upcoming portrayal of Clement Mansel will add another layer of depth and authenticity to the series.

Boyd Holbrook was discovered while on a carpentry job: Tracing the actor's career trajectory ahead of his role in Justified: City Primeval

Hailing from Kentucky, Holbrook was born on September 1, 1981, in Prestonburg. He was reportedly discovered while he was working as a carpenter at the Jenny Wiley Theatre in his home state.

He eventually signed a modeling contract with Elite Models in 2001, which landed him work opportunities with renowned fashion brands such as Dior, Gucci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace, Hugo Boss, Bill Blass, Calvin Klein, and many more.

Boyd Holbrook also took a two-year long course in acting with the William Esper Studio. He also has an SCPS certificate in 16mm film from New York University and has worked as an acting coach as well.

Holbrook made his debut as Denton Smith in the 2008 rom-com movie, The Milk. The movie also won 2 Oscar awards and was a nominee for BAFTA awards under 6 categories. He also worked in the comedy movie, The Skeleton Twins, in 2014.

Boyd Holbrook is known for taking on roles as the antagonist in several films and series, key among them being Netflix's critically acclaimed series The Sandman. He is best known for essaying the role of Steve Murphy in the infamous series, Narcos.

That apart, he has also starred in films such as Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

jade @deanthebestboy i’m not ready for boyd holbrook in justified, just look

Holbrook's upcoming role as Clement in Justified: City Primeval will definitely add another layer of intrigue and suspense to the series, further cementing him as a versatile actor. Fans can anticipate a stellar performance by him in the series

Who else features in Justified: City Primeval? Cast explored

Apart from Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansell, the American drama series, Justified: City Primeval, will feature an eminent cast that includes Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Aunjanue Elis as Carolyn Wilder, Adelaide Clemens as Sandy Stanton, and Vondie Curtis Hall as Marcus "Sweety" Sweeton.

As per the official synopsis, the series is based on Elmore Leonard's novel, City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.

Justified: City Primeval is slated for its release on July 18, 2023, on FX.