American Horror Story: Delicate - Everything we know so far 

American Horror Story: Delicate is the latest season of the long-running horror anthology series from FX. With its unique storyline and unforgettable characters, American Horror Story (AHS) stands out as a ground-breaking and well-praised horror anthology that has become a global phenomenon. The latest season, titled Delicate, is set to premiere in September this year.

The inspiration for the 12th season of the American horror anthology series, American Horror Story: Delicate, is Danielle Valentine's book, Delicate Condition.

The series has been created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Murphy announced season 12 of the FX show on April 10, 2023, and even mentioned it would premiere around the middle of the year.

Here is what author Danielle Valentine had to say about the book upon which the upcoming season of American Horror Story is based:

"It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."

The 12th season of American Horror Stories will premiere on September 20, 2023.

American Horror Story: Delicate - What we know about the plot

American Horror Story has explored a wide range of spooky themes and locales throughout the course of its many seasons. The show courageously goes into horror in all of its forms, covering everything from haunted houses and asylums, to witch covens, circus freak shows, cults, and even the end of the world.

As per the book, the story centers on a gifted actress who believes that someone is trying to keep her from having children. She eventually becomes pregnant with IVF despite her difficulties, but tragedy strikes when she suffers a miscarriage. The person is tormented by the eerie conviction that her unborn child is still alive inside her, and she is left alone in her suffering because no one else accepts her terrifying assertions.

It's obvious that spiders are a major theme this season. The first American Horror Story: Delicate teaser is a tantalizing 30-second trailer that showed off Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevingne's breathtaking transformations.

They had white-blond hair, round glasses, long eyelashes, and striking red lips in hauntingly fascinating costumes. The teaser's shocking twist showed Kardashian holding a newborn while a spooky version of Rock-A-Bye Baby established the mood for the upcoming season.

More about American Horror Story: Delicate

One of the most exciting news about the upcoming season of AHS is that it features the first major acting role of Kim Kardashian, revealed through the trailer and posters.

Emma Roberts makes a comeback in the hit horror series, having made cameo appearances in earlier seasons too. Cara Delevingne is another major star joining the show and will likely have a major role in the series too.

Other cast members are also set to include Matt Czuchry, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, and Demi Moore.

American Horror Story: Delicate will premiere on FX on September 20, 2023. It will be available for streaming on Hulu from September 21, 2023 onwards.