"They're saying it's Marilyn Monroe": Kim Kardashian ghost shadow photo sparks hilarious reactions online

Kim Kardashian's recent mirror selfie on Instagram has become a subject of memes for several social media users. The SKIMS founder shared the selfie on July 10, 2023. In the picture, she was seen in a bodycon dress and a rare no-makeup look.

However, the background of the picture seems to have captured the interest of netizens, as it featured a shadow that appeared to be the silhouette of a woman, seemingly in a bonnet.

Kim also noticed the silhouette, as she captioned the image:

"...I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window."

Check out the complete post below:

As soon as she shared the picture, it went viral, prompting social media users to share hilarious theories about the shadow seen in the mirror selfie. Twitter user @_theediosaluna speculated that the silhouette was Marilyn Monroe and joked that the star had returned because Kim wore her iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

Internet is flooded with wild theories about the silhouette in Kim Kardashian's recent mirror selfie

As netizens came across the picture of Kim Kardashian, they started sharing hilarious reactions. Several users joked that it looked like Kanye was making his return. Some also tried to come up with practical reasons for the silhouette, stating that it could be Kim's makeup artist or nanny.

Some wondered if it was a subtle promotion of her upcoming appearance in American Horror Story.

Kim Kardashian to star in American Horror Story season 12; netizens say it could be a subtle promotion for her upcoming show

Some internet users said it could be a promotional stunt for her upcoming appearance on American Horror Story. In season 12 of the show, Kim Kardashian will star in the lead role.

Earlier, when the news about Kim starring in the AHS came, the show's co-creator Murphy while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, said:

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family."

Murphy further said that Halley Feiffer has written a stylish and fun role for Kim, and this season is going to be something different.

