"This is extremely Chicago": Cocaine Bear Super Bowl poster has Twitter in stitches

Cocaine Bear has already had an explosive media campaign that has seen the film become a heavily discussed subject ahead of its premiere. The latest promotional stunt during the Super Bowl LVII, which also saw the release of many other films, including 65 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, come out with new teasers that saw the titular bear being listed for the draft.

This excellent promotional tactic did its job by making Cocaine Bear one of the most trending topics during the Super Bowl. Not only did this help the promotional campaign of the film, but it also provided some much-needed entertainment to film audiences, who flocked to social media sites to share their views.

Twitter was one of the places that was filled with appreciation and jokes about the titular Cocaine Bear. Likewise, user @sarahxsmo tweeted:

"this is extremely chicago and i'm here for it."

"I'm down, great signing": Twitteratis were amused after seeing Cocaine Bear's latest promotional picture

Based on the true story of a Black Bear who consumed 75 pounds of cocaine after accidentally stumbling on it in the forest. The tale of the bear, who became a pop culture icon locally, was the inspiration behind the horror comedy by Elizabeth Banks. The movie will premiere globally on February 24, 2023.

Since the release of the trailer, there has been much excitement about this upcoming film, but the new poster seems to have opened the gates for much more.

With the release of the promotional content for the film, several netizens took to Twitter to react to it. Evidently, this clever marketing strategy amused both film fans and sports aficionados, with many commenting on how the bear could play in the lineup.

Jack Sanford @JackSan4d @cocainebear @ChicagoBears Ok but cocaine bear at one edge and will Anderson at the other?! @cocainebear @ChicagoBears Ok but cocaine bear at one edge and will Anderson at the other?!

Dave Chapskin @DChapskin @cocainebear @ChicagoBears I mean you can't possibly lose if all of the players just aren't on the field @cocainebear @ChicagoBears I mean you can't possibly lose if all of the players just aren't on the field

Slipperr @Slipperr_ @cocainebear



The Chicago Bears select, Cocaine Bear, Cornerback, Wake Forest @ChicagoBears With the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft..The Chicago Bears select, Cocaine Bear, Cornerback, Wake Forest @cocainebear @ChicagoBears With the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft..The Chicago Bears select, Cocaine Bear, Cornerback, Wake Forest

Rick @rickniks3 @cocainebear @ChicagoBears Football would actually be fun to watch if he can play. @cocainebear @ChicagoBears Football would actually be fun to watch if he can play.

Elizabeth Banks shares how the true story of the Black Bear gave her "a point of view" to make a film

Cocaine Bear has received a boost after this clever promotional strategy at the Super Bowl LVII. The film was already under the spotlight for various reasons, with Ray Liotta being one of them. This was one of the final appearances of the veteran actor, who recently passed away.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"After a 500-pound black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine and embarks on a drug-fueled rampage, an eccentric gathering of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers assemble in a Georgia forest."

The ensemble cast of the Elizabeth Banks film consists of Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Margo Martindale, and Aaron Holiday.

Though it has been a fun affair, the real story of the bear is quite unlike this. Sadly, the 175-pound black bear died of an overdose shortly after consuming the drugs. Elizabeth Banks also acknowledged this in an interview with EW, where she said:

"Like, wow, this bear — which, in real life, ended up dead after eating all this coke — ended up being sort of collateral damage in this War on Drugs. And I just thought, Well, then this movie can be a revenge story for the bear. And it just gave me a point of view and a purpose for making it. Like, there's a real message here: We should not f--- with nature, nature will win."

Cocaine Bear will be out in theaters on February 24, 2023.

