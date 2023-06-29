What happened to Wiz Khalifa? Injury explained as rapper shares recovery video on crutches

Wiz Khalifa has recently posted two videos on Twitter where he was spotted walking with two canes. He is walking with canes due to an injury to his pelvis. He shared the videos on June 24, 2023, and they featured his recovery as he wears a kinesiology tape on his back and walks slowly with the canes. The caption stated:

"Small rip in the cartilage of my pelvis but I'll be right back."

Wiz Khalifa has been posting a lineup of tweets since June 23, 2023, where he has been updating fans on his injuries. He wrote in a tweet that the injury has been hurting him and the pain medicine has not been helping.

Wiz Khalifa gives an update on his injuries

Several of Wiz Khalifa's friends and followers retweeted his recovery videos, wishing him a speedy recovery and telling him that he will be back soon. Khalifa also posted a tweet that stated:

"The pain isn't from the actual tear so soon as the spasms stop i should be Gu Wop."

Khalifa has continued to share more tweets where he revealed that he has been rolling some joints as he is resting in bed. He shared another video on June 24 and wrote:

"4 legs was cool but i like two better."

The singer wrote that he has been eating a lot of fruit. In a tweet shared on June 27, he stated that he is slowly recovering. He posted some tweets the next day, saying that he is spending time smoking, reading, eating, and watching movies. He tweeted on June 29 that he is doing Zoom calls from his bed and stated in another that he walked for almost an hour.

Wiz Khalifa has released a mixtape and will participate in the High School Reunion tour next month

Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg would be performing at various places as part of the High School Reunion tour (Image via Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Wiz Khalifa released his new mixtape titled See Ya on June 14, 2023. It features 25 singles. The mixtape was produced by ID LABS. It includes appearances by Chevy Woods, Young Deji, and Lil Vada on three singles – "Makin Enemies," "Pounds and Shrooms," and "Ppv."

Meanwhile, his High School Reunion tour is scheduled to start on July 7, 2023. He will be joined by Snoop Dogg. The latter announced the dates of the tour back in March on Instagram. The tour's schedule will begin in Vancouver and end in Irvine, California on August 27.

Snoop and Khalifa will be performing in various cities, including Denver, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Austin, and Sacramento.

Wiz and his ex Amber Rose also celebrated their 10-year-old son Sebastian going to fifth grade in May 2023. Wiz was seen in a white hoodie on top of his braids. He posed with Sebastian, who wore a gray suit with black and white Air Jordans. His girlfriend Aimee Aguilar also joined him for the occasion.

