How long can you live with ALS? Symptoms explored as Bryan Randall dies aged 57

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall recently passed away on August 5, 2023, at the age of 57. He was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, which led to his death. An individual contracting ALS can live for two to five years, although in some cases, the life expectancy is longer.

Bryan's family shared a statement on August 7, 2023, revealing that Bryan decided to keep his battle with ALS private. They thanked the doctors and nurses who were of help to Bryan during this time.

Anyone willing to make donations in Randall's name can send them to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital. Bryan Randall was the father of daughter and model Skylar Staten Randall. Apart from Skylar, Bryan had two more children with Sandra, who were adopted by the latter.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: Symptoms and prevention explained

Cleveland Clinic says that Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or ALS is a neuromuscular disorder. Breathing problem is one of the complications linked with the disease. This includes weak cough, difficulty in clearing the throat and lungs, extra saliva, problems lying flat in bed, chest infection, pneumonia, and respiratory failure.

Anyone who is between 55 and 75 years old is at risk of contracting the disease. It is reportedly common in men, but researchers are currently working on it to ensure that the fact is true. Military veterans also have a greater chance of being diagnosed with ALS.

The causes of this condition remain unknown, but researchers believe that genetics is one of the reasons. Another reason could be the environment where people get exposed to different toxic products, viruses, and physical issues.

Muscle cramps, thick speech, weakness, fatigue, weight loss, and problems in standing and walking are a few symptoms of ALS. There are different medications that can be useful to decrease the complications.

Bryan Randall was the owner of a photography company

Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock were in a relationship since 2015 (Image via Jackson Lee/Getty Images)

Detailed information about the childhood and educational background of Bryan Randall has not yet been revealed. The late photographer, who owned a company called Bryan Randall Photography, was reportedly an alumni of the Los Angeles drama school where he studied acting for a brief period of time.

He was previously in a relationship with the daughter of the late Kristoff St. John, Paris. However, it remains unknown when and for how long they were linked to each other.

Bryan has a daughter named Skylar Staten Randall, who was born in 1993 and is a model, with his girlfriend Janine Staten. Janine was addicted to drugs for most of her life and passed away from the complications in 2004.

Since 2015, Randall was romantically linked to actress Sandra Bullock, when the duo started dating. They made their first public appearance in Los Angeles during the premiere of Our Brand Is Crisis.

Bryan and Sandra also worked together in raising Sandra's two kids, son Louis Bardo Bullock and daughter Laila Bullock, who were adopted by Sandra in 2010 and 2015, respectively.