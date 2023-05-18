Who does Haley Pullos play in General Hospital? Character explored amid DUI car crash arrest scandal

Well-known actress Haley Pullos was recently arrested on charges of DUI. The accusations emerged from an incident that happened on April 29, 2023, on the 134 Freeway in Pasadena, California, at around 1:30 am, when a car met with an accident, leaving one injured. Pullos is best known for playing Molly Lansing-Davis in General Hospital.

Pullos was in her white 2019 Ford and was reportedly driving at a speed of 60 mph. The car eventually crossed a barrier and slammed into another car coming from the east. The 23-year-old woman driving the other car was injured following the accident. She was immediately taken to the hospital.

However, as authorities responded to the accident and arrived at the spot, Pullos could not get out of the vehicle. While being rescued by firefighters, she reportedly yelled at them, saying:

"This is a $400 f*cking shirt!"

Charges of DUI were imposed on Pullos after police officers searched the vehicle and discovered weed edibles and tequila bottles. After being hospitalized, the smell of alcohol was also reportedly detected on her. She was unable to speak properly and her watery eyes were also indicative of the fact that she was drunk.

Meanwhile, Holiday Mia Kreigel is being brought in as a temporary replacement for Pullos' role in General Hospital.

About Molly Lansing-Davis, the character played by Haley Pullos in General Hospital

Haley Pullos portrayed Molly Lansing-Davis in General Hospital (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Haley Pullos has appeared as Molly Lansing-Davis in the ABC soap opera, General Hospital, since 2009.

The character is the daughter of Ric Lansing and Alexis Davis, first introduced in 2005 when Alexis discovered her pregnancy after falling from the stairs as she chased Sam McCall. She even suffered a few cramps and was informed that she could have lost the baby if she had stood up after falling.

Molly's custody was given to Ric after he divorced Alexis. Although she starts to face her family issues, she becomes close to Kristina and her cousins, Michael and Morgan. All four of them attempt to help others stay away from problems.

Molly also begins to suffer from mood swings and anger issues and believes that she has bipolar disorder. She is eventually diagnosed with PTSD and decides to undergo therapy.

Haley Pullos replaced temporarily in General Hospital

Haley Pullos is making a temporary exit from General Hospital after being arrested for the car accident alongside suffering from some injuries. The role will be portrayed by Holiday Mia Kriegel for some time. Pullos also shared a statement through Soap Opera Digest on May 11, 2023, which mentioned:

"Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident, and I'm doing OK, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!"

General Hospital premiered on April 1, 1963, and it has aired 15,000 episodes until now.

