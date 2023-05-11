Who did Jacklyn Zeman play in General Hospital? Character explored as Daytime star dies aged 70

General Hospital star Jacklyn Zeman recently passed away on May 10, 2023, aged 70. She gained recognition for her performance as Barbara "Bobbie" Spencer in the famous soap opera General Hospital. Her cause of death has not yet been made public.

The news was revealed by Frank Valentini, the executive producer of the series, on Twitter. Valentini posted a picture of Zeman and wrote:

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

Frank Valentini @valentinifrank Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey. #GH

Actress Jillian Clare also paid tribute to Zeman on Facebook and described her as a "remarkable actress." She added:

"I had the honor of talking to her about her life last year on Thanks For Coming In and it is a memory I will forever cherish. Sending love to her family, friends and the entire GH community."

Jacklyn Zeman appeared as Bobbie Spencer in General Hospital

Jacklyn Zeman was known for his appearance as Bobbie Spencer in General Hospital

Jacklyn Zeman was popular for her flawless performances in various films and TV shows over the years. However, she was mostly known for her appearance as Bobbie Spencer in General Hospital.

The character grew up in a family that struggled financially, and she also had a brother named Luke. Luke always tried to protect Bobbie during his childhood, but it was badly affected due to their father's addiction to alcohol, and things changed following their mother's death.

Bobbie and Luke's father left them, but the duo's older sister, Patricia Spencer, later revealed that Luke accidentally murdered his parents, and except for Spencer, Bill Eckert was also aware of the truth.

Zeman played the role from 1977 to 2010, and then from 2013 to 2023. General Hospital has been airing on NBC since 1963, and it has touched the mark of 15,000 episodes.

Jacklyn Zeman's successful career in the film and TV industry

Jacklyn Zeman went to Bergenfield High School and then joined New York University. She started her career by appearing in a few TV shows like Deep Throat Part II, The Edge of Night, The Day the Music Died, and One Life to Live.

Zeman then became popular for her performance in General Hospital. She continued to appear in other films and TV shows like Young Doctors in Love, National Lampoon's Class Reunion, Mike Hammer, Sledge Hammer!, Jury Duty: The Comedy, Montana Crossroads, Chicago Hope, The Mission, and Deep in the Valley.

Zeman then portrayed Sofia Madison in the Peacock crime drama series The Bay. She joined the show in 2010. She also appeared as Mo in a show titled Misguided.

