The Kelly Clarkson Show sets return date

The Writers Guild of America strike is officially over after nearly six months, and The Kelly Clarkson Show, along with other network late-night shows and HBO talk shows, have announced their return dates and slots.

Universal Television has finally announced the release date for the 5th season of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The daytime talk show will be resuming once again on October 16, 2023.

The show announced its return on its Instagram page and also revealed that it is changing cities. The show will make its new home in New York City after previously filming in Los Angeles and will be filmed in Studio 6A at 30 Rock.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is returning this October

Announcing the return of the show for its fifth run, Kelly Clarkson has commented:

“I’m so excited to start our fifth season at the iconic 30 Rock. There is such a unique energy and creative spirit that comes with filming in New York City. Y’all ready?”

Commenting on the change in location, Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of syndication studios and E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said:

“We launched the past two season premieres in New York with great success. When the opportunity to bring the show under the same roof as Today, Seth, Jimmy and SNL presented itself, we felt it was the perfect way to re-energize the show going into the fifth season.”

Executive producer Alex Duda has also commented on the renewal of the daytime talk show, saying,

“We can’t wait to welcome a vibrant audience to join us in studio. There will be lots of surprises and plenty of giveaways. Kellyoke fans can expect to see Kelly and her band perform impromptu duets with our 30 Rock neighbors and talent from Broadway, plus more Songs & Stories episodes with artists such as P!nk, Garth Brooks and Chris Martin. We’ll also do our signature Good Neighbor segment, highlighting everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for a sixth season, too, and will run through 2025. It is produced by Universal Television and distributed in syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. The show is executive produced by Clarkson herself, in collaboration with Alex Duda, who also serves as showrunner.

About the writers' strike that brought the show to a halt

With the writers' strike beginning in May, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was shut down. Pre-taped episodes of the show were aired during that time for the remainder of the fourth season.

The Kelly Clarkson Show was one of the few shows that did not announce a return date during the strike to avoid backlash from the WGA. Shows like The Drew Barrymore Show, The Talk, The View, and The Jennifer Hudson Show had to come under backlash for this reason. Now that the strike has come to an end, Kelly Clarkson’s talk show does not have to fear any backlash.

Hosted by singer Kelly Clarkson herself, the talk show brings to the audience a fun hour each weekday, offering heartwarming stories, live musical performances, games, surprises, and much more.

