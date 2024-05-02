Live Nation Concert Week 2024: How to get access, participating shows and all you need to know about the $25 ticket sale

Live Nation Concert Week 2024 will run from May 8, 2024, to May 14, 2024. The limited-time offer annually held by the titular largest live entertainment company in the world is returning once again to offer discounted tickets at $25 for over 5000 shows produced/promoted by Live Nation from over 900 artists.

The Live Nation Concert Week will offer discounted tickets to shows by artists such as Janet Jackson, Kings of Leon, 21 Savage, Cage The Elephant, and many more. These discounted tickets will only be available until tickets last and the discount does not cover processing fees and service charges, which will still apply.

Live Nation announced The Live Nation Concert Week via a post on their official X page on May 1, 2024:

T-Mobile, Rakuten, RBC, and Hilton Honor Members can access tickets from the Live Nation Concert Week early. The early access starts on May 7, 2024, and interested patrons must join one of the mentioned memberships to avail of said early access to select Concert Week shows.

The public can access Concert Week discounted tickets by visiting the Concert Week page on the Live Nation official website and selecting the desired show from the list of available shows. The week lasts till May 14, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time or till tickets last, whichever comes first.

Live Nation Concert Week participating shows and artists

Live Nation Concert Week 2024, like every year, has the who's who of the music industry in its list of participating artists and shows. While the official website page will release the full list of shows and artists on May 8, 2024, below are the most prominent artists and shows included in Live Nation Concert Week 2024.

311

21 Savage

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Ajr

Alanis Morissette

Avril Lavigne

Bashfortheworld

Blink-182

Bret Michaels

Brooks & Dunn

Bryson Tiller

Bush

Cage The Elephant

Caifanes & Café Tacvba

Celeste Barber

Chicago And Earth, Wind & Fire

Cigarettes After Sex

Cody Jinks

Cole Swindell

Creed

Dan + Shay

Dane Cook

Dashboard Confessional

Deep Purple

Dierks Bentley

Dita Von Teese

The Doobie Brothers

Drive-By Truckers

Feid

Five Finger Death Punch

Grupo Firme

Gunna

Halestorm & I Prevail

Hank Williams Jr.

Hootie & The Blowfish

Iron Maiden

Jacob Collier

Janet Jackson

Jason Aldean

John Fogerty

Jordan Davis

Justin Moore & Randy Houser

Kidz Bop Kids

Kings Of Leon

Korn

Lainey Wilson

Lawrence

Limp Bizkit

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd & Zz Top

Maggie Rogers

Maren Morris

The Marías

The Marley Brothers

Maroon 5

Maxwell

Megadeth

Meghan Trainor

Missy Elliott

The National And The War On Drugs

Needtobreathe

New Kids On The Block

Niall Horan

Outlaw Music Festival

P!Nk

Pitbull

Parker Mccollum

Peso Pluma

Pixies And Modest Mouse

The Queens Of R&B: Xscape & SWV

Rob Zombie And Alice Cooper

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sam Hunt

Sammy Hagar

Santana And Counting Crows

Sarah Mclachlan

Sean Paul

Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads

The Smashing Pumpkins

Staind & Breaking Benjamin

Stone Temple Pilots & +Live+

Styx & Foreigner

Sum 41

Third Eye Blind

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Tim Mcgraw

Tk Kirkland

Train & Reo Speedwagon

Two Door Cinema Club

Tye Tribbett

Vampire Weekend

Whiskey Myers

Whitney Cummings

The company started The Live Nation Concert Week in 2023, with the first concert week having discounted tickets to artists such as 5 Seconds of Summer, Janet Jackson, Shania Twain, and more.