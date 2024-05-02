Live Nation Concert Week 2024: How to get access, participating shows and all you need to know about the $25 ticket sale

Live Nation Concert Week 2024 will run from May 8, 2024, to May 14, 2024. The limited-time offer annually held by the titular largest live entertainment company in the world is returning once again to offer discounted tickets at $25 for over 5000 shows produced/promoted by Live Nation from over 900 artists.
The Live Nation Concert Week will offer discounted tickets to shows by artists such as Janet Jackson, Kings of Leon, 21 Savage, Cage The Elephant, and many more. These discounted tickets will only be available until tickets last and the discount does not cover processing fees and service charges, which will still apply.
Live Nation announced The Live Nation Concert Week via a post on their official X page on May 1, 2024:
T-Mobile, Rakuten, RBC, and Hilton Honor Members can access tickets from the Live Nation Concert Week early. The early access starts on May 7, 2024, and interested patrons must join one of the mentioned memberships to avail of said early access to select Concert Week shows.
The public can access Concert Week discounted tickets by visiting the Concert Week page on the Live Nation official website and selecting the desired show from the list of available shows. The week lasts till May 14, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time or till tickets last, whichever comes first.
Live Nation Concert Week participating shows and artists
Live Nation Concert Week 2024, like every year, has the who's who of the music industry in its list of participating artists and shows. While the official website page will release the full list of shows and artists on May 8, 2024, below are the most prominent artists and shows included in Live Nation Concert Week 2024.
- 311
- 21 Savage
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Ajr
- Alanis Morissette
- Avril Lavigne
- Bashfortheworld
- Blink-182
- Bret Michaels
- Brooks & Dunn
- Bryson Tiller
- Bush
- Cage The Elephant
- Caifanes & Café Tacvba
- Celeste Barber
- Chicago And Earth, Wind & Fire
- Cigarettes After Sex
- Cody Jinks
- Cole Swindell
- Creed
- Dan + Shay
- Dane Cook
- Dashboard Confessional
- Deep Purple
- Dierks Bentley
- Dita Von Teese
- The Doobie Brothers
- Drive-By Truckers
- Feid
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Grupo Firme
- Gunna
- Halestorm & I Prevail
- Hank Williams Jr.
- Hootie & The Blowfish
- Iron Maiden
- Jacob Collier
- Janet Jackson
- Jason Aldean
- John Fogerty
- Jordan Davis
- Justin Moore & Randy Houser
- Kidz Bop Kids
- Kings Of Leon
- Korn
- Lainey Wilson
- Lawrence
- Limp Bizkit
- Luke Bryan
- Lynyrd Skynyrd & Zz Top
- Maggie Rogers
- Maren Morris
- The Marías
- The Marley Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Maxwell
- Megadeth
- Meghan Trainor
- Missy Elliott
- The National And The War On Drugs
- Needtobreathe
- New Kids On The Block
- Niall Horan
- Outlaw Music Festival
- P!Nk
- Pitbull
- Parker Mccollum
- Peso Pluma
- Pixies And Modest Mouse
- The Queens Of R&B: Xscape & SWV
- Rob Zombie And Alice Cooper
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Sam Hunt
- Sammy Hagar
- Santana And Counting Crows
- Sarah Mclachlan
- Sean Paul
- Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads
- The Smashing Pumpkins
- Staind & Breaking Benjamin
- Stone Temple Pilots & +Live+
- Styx & Foreigner
- Sum 41
- Third Eye Blind
- Thirty Seconds To Mars
- Tim Mcgraw
- Tk Kirkland
- Train & Reo Speedwagon
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Tye Tribbett
- Vampire Weekend
- Whiskey Myers
- Whitney Cummings
The company started The Live Nation Concert Week in 2023, with the first concert week having discounted tickets to artists such as 5 Seconds of Summer, Janet Jackson, Shania Twain, and more.