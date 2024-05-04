Unfrosted soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the movie

Jerry Seinfeld‘s new American Comedy film Unfrosted, released on May 3, 2024, on Netflix, stars Seinfeld, Melissa, Jim Gaffigan, McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Huge Grant and Max Greenfield. The premiere of this film took place at Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre on April 30, 2024, before it came on Netflix.
Unfrosted not only has original music from Christopher Beck but also has songs licensed from The Rascals and Chubby Checker. The song Sweet Morning Heat, an original from Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon, headlines the new comedy movie.
This film is written by Jerry Seinfeld, Spike Feresten, Barry Marder and Andy Robin. It's produced by Colombus 81 Productions and has a runtime of 96 minutes. Let's explore all the music and soundtracks in the movie in this article:
Every Song in Unfrosted
Before we get into the rest of the songs, let's talk about the headline song for this movie ~ Sweet Morning Heat, an original by Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon ~ written by Mark Ronson, Spike Feresten, Maxime Picard, Clement Picard, Andrew Wyatt, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor. Serban Ghenea mixed it and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt produced it.
Here are all the original sound tracks in the movie:
- Sweet Morning Heat - Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon
- The Bowl and Spoon Awards - Christopher Beck
- Dumpster Diving - Christopher Beck
- The Goo - Christopher Beck
- Breakfast Dingus - Christopher Beck
- The Milky Way - Christopher Beck
- Day One - Christopher Beck
- Fun Fritters - Christopher Beck
- El Sucre - Christopher Beck
- Carcinosweet - Christopher Beck
- Now What? - Christopher Beck
- Eureka - Christopher Beck
- Squiddy - Christopher Beck
- Sugar Shortage - Christopher Beck
- Moscow - Christopher Beck
- Battle Creek, 1963 - Christopher Beck
- Poop, Slap, and Smile - Christopher Beck
- Harry Friendly - Christopher Beck
- Squiddy’s Escape - Christopher Beck
- To The White House! - Christopher Beck
- Week Six - Christopher Beck
- Le Jelle Jolie - Christopher Beck
- The Name is the Game - Christopher Beck
- Certify! Certify! - Christopher Beck
- Spit It Out - Christopher Beck
- Theme from the Netflix Film “Unfrosted” - Christopher Beck
Apart from the aforementioned songs, there are some old licensed soundtracks of various genres ~ rock, pop, soul and others used in the movies. A list of the licensed soundtracks is given below :
- Good Lovin’ – The Rascals
- Let’s Twist Again – Chubby Checker
- Battle Hymn of the Republic – William Steffe and Julia Ward Howe
- Cool Jerk – The Capitols
- Spirit in the Sky – Norman Greenbaum
- It Was A Very Good Year – Frank Sinatra
- Wooly Bully – Sam The Sham and The Pharaohs
- Can’t Take My Eyes of You – Frankie Valli
- The Twist – Chubby Checker
- I’ll Be Around – Johnny Copeland
- John Henry Downie – John McLean Allan
- Ave Maria – Franz Schubert
Plot Summary
Unfrosted has mostly received negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and other platforms. This film has a rotten score of 45% based on 50 + ratings. The synopsis of the movie by Rotten Tomatoes reads as :
"Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars writer/director Jerry Seinfeld."
Unfrosted has been released on May 3, 2024, and is streaming on Netflix now.