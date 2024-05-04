Unfrosted soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the movie

Jerry Seinfeld‘s new American Comedy film Unfrosted, released on May 3, 2024, on Netflix, stars Seinfeld, Melissa, Jim Gaffigan, McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Huge Grant and Max Greenfield. The premiere of this film took place at Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre on April 30, 2024, before it came on Netflix.

Unfrosted not only has original music from Christopher Beck but also has songs licensed from The Rascals and Chubby Checker. The song Sweet Morning Heat, an original from Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon, headlines the new comedy movie.

This film is written by Jerry Seinfeld, Spike Feresten, Barry Marder and Andy Robin. It's produced by Colombus 81 Productions and has a runtime of 96 minutes. Let's explore all the music and soundtracks in the movie in this article:

Every Song in Unfrosted

Before we get into the rest of the songs, let's talk about the headline song for this movie ~ Sweet Morning Heat, an original by Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon ~ written by Mark Ronson, Spike Feresten, Maxime Picard, Clement Picard, Andrew Wyatt, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor. Serban Ghenea mixed it and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt produced it.

Here are all the original sound tracks in the movie:

Sweet Morning Heat - Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon

The Bowl and Spoon Awards - Christopher Beck

Dumpster Diving - Christopher Beck

The Goo - Christopher Beck

Breakfast Dingus - Christopher Beck

The Milky Way - Christopher Beck

Day One - Christopher Beck

Fun Fritters - Christopher Beck

El Sucre - Christopher Beck

Carcinosweet - Christopher Beck

Now What? - Christopher Beck

Eureka - Christopher Beck

Squiddy - Christopher Beck

Sugar Shortage - Christopher Beck

Moscow - Christopher Beck

Battle Creek, 1963 - Christopher Beck

Poop, Slap, and Smile - Christopher Beck

Harry Friendly - Christopher Beck

Squiddy’s Escape - Christopher Beck

To The White House! - Christopher Beck

Week Six - Christopher Beck

Le Jelle Jolie - Christopher Beck

The Name is the Game - Christopher Beck

Certify! Certify! - Christopher Beck

Spit It Out - Christopher Beck

Theme from the Netflix Film “Unfrosted” - Christopher Beck

Apart from the aforementioned songs, there are some old licensed soundtracks of various genres ~ rock, pop, soul and others used in the movies. A list of the licensed soundtracks is given below :

Good Lovin’ – The Rascals

Let’s Twist Again – Chubby Checker

Battle Hymn of the Republic – William Steffe and Julia Ward Howe

Cool Jerk – The Capitols

Spirit in the Sky – Norman Greenbaum

It Was A Very Good Year – Frank Sinatra

Wooly Bully – Sam The Sham and The Pharaohs

Can’t Take My Eyes of You – Frankie Valli

The Twist – Chubby Checker

I’ll Be Around – Johnny Copeland

John Henry Downie – John McLean Allan

Ave Maria – Franz Schubert

Plot Summary

What is the movie Unfrosted about? Everything you should know (Image by Netflix)

Unfrosted has mostly received negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and other platforms. This film has a rotten score of 45% based on 50 + ratings. The synopsis of the movie by Rotten Tomatoes reads as :

"Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars writer/director Jerry Seinfeld."

Unfrosted has been released on May 3, 2024, and is streaming on Netflix now.