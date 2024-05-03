The true story behind Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted, explored 

Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut, Unfrosted, has emerged as one of the most unique comedies arguably ever made. The movie revolves around the creation of one of the biggest American Breakfast traditions in the form of the pop tart.

The sweet delicacy has become an integral part of American Breakfasts around the world and was actually a result of consistent efforts from multiple cereal companies. Engaged in a turf war, some of America’s biggest companies embarked on a race to find the first toasted delicacy that could change the way people saw their day’s first meal.

Since Seinfeld's success, Jerry Seinfeld has been extremely selective about the projects he works on. It appears that he has selected Unfrosted, a project that seeks to find humor in the harsh world of competition and critically examines two titans: Kellogg's and Post.

Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted looks at toasted and processed pastries!

Unfrosted stars Seinfeld as Bob Cabana, a Kellog’s employee who attempts to beat Post by creating a delicacy that could rival Post’s Country Squares. The Country Squares were effectively toasted pastries that came in 4 flavors: Grape, strawberry, blueberry, and orange pineapple.

The delicacy also provided a fourth of the overall vitamin requirements of adults, and was effectively marketed as “little tartlets” that could be consumed “piping hot.” However, what Post did wrong was the fact that they provided these Country Squares to focus groups around the country as they aimed to make any last-minute improvements in their product that might be necessary.

Various media members and common citizens were handed these delicacies in focus groups in a bid to get their feedback. However, when Kellogg’s got wind of the phenomenon, they moved quickly to create their version of the pastry. This led them to one Bill Post, who ran a processing factory in Michigan and was only too willing to create a shelf-stable pastry item.

Post got to work, and created a range of recipes over months, all of which it used to give to his children to get their feedback. As it turned out, it created a fruit-filled pastry that could be kept in storage for months and were able to create four specific flavors as well.

Kellogg’s quickly moved with the product as their competitor Post continued to work on their Country Squares. Within months, the company had perfected the product to create what they called the Fruit Scones and quickly rolled them out in areas around Cleveland.

Over further years, the product came to be recognized and marketed as pop-tarts and eventually underwent further improvements that brought forth the existence of pop-tarts as we know them.

Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted looks at an exaggerated, glamorized version of the original tale and conceptualizes the behind-the-scenes rivalry that was apparent during this time. However, Americans were able to eventually get their hands on pop-tarts, which have since become one of the most famous snacks in the region.

Unfrosted is available to be watched on Netflix starting from May 3.