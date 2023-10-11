Jerry Seinfeld teases "little secret" about Seinfield revival in stand-up set

The beloved sitcom, Seinfeld, may seemingly get a second ending over 25 years after its series finale was aired. During a stand-up performance on Saturday, Jerry Seinfeld was asked if he enjoyed the way the show had ended. To that, the comedian responded that he had a "little secret" about the series finale.

During the stand-up performance, he said that "something" that had to do with that ending was going to happen but that it was yet to happen.

"Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see,” Jerry told the crowd.

The star, however, didn't go into any detail about what this might be, including whether it would be a new scene, a reunion show, or a full-fledged revival. He hinted at the idea of bringing the cherished comedy back to television in 2018 but didn't elaborate further.

At the end of Seinfeld, Jerry (Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards) are all detained and put in jail. It was one of the most viewed live television broadcasts in history with over 76 million viewers. However, the series finale drew a lot of criticism, and Jerry himself expressed sorrow over the conclusion in the years that followed.

In 2009, Jerry and David staged a resurrection of the NBC comedy within the Curb Your Enthusiasm universe, giving the series a sort of reboot. Jerry, Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander, and Richards co-starred in a multi-episode arc in Season 7 of the HBO comedy. It brought the stars back together to film a special episode nearly ten years after the original series ended.

The impending season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm has been filmed but doesn't yet have a release date. This may be connected to whatever Jerry was hinting at on his show on Saturday.

From the statements made by Jerry at his stand-up show, it seemed like he and Larry David had been ruminating on something that probably better wraps up Seinfeld as a series. As mentioned earlier, there are no concrete reports if this is some kind of a series revival, a reunion special, a reboot, or something similar. However, fans are eagerly waiting with a glimmer of hope.

To them, it only makes sense to bring the series back (although very unlikely) since NBC was willing to hand out a lot of money to keep the show going back in the late '90s.