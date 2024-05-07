"We brought the wedding to her" — Christina Hendricks has a second wedding ceremony at home for her Alzheimer's-afflicted mother

Christina Hendricks, the American actress and former model, recently recreated her wedding for her mother, who has Alzheimer's and couldn't travel to her New Orleans nuptials with George Bianchini.

The couple initially got married on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in a "gothic-style" wedding. The 49-year-old actress took to social media to share that they conducted a second ceremony at home, especially for her mother and "best friend," Jackie Sue. She wrote on May 5, 2024:

"My mother has Alzheimer’s and was not able to come to New Orleans for our wedding, so we brought the wedding to her yesterday in our backyard. My mother has always been my best friend and there was no way we weren’t going to share our love and celebrate with the biggest supporter and cheerleader in my life."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alzheimer's is a progressive disease and the most common type of dementia. It may begin with mild memory loss and soon lead to the loss of the ability to communicate with and respond to the environment.

Christina Hendricks had a second wedding to George Bianchini for her Alzheimer's-stricken mother Jackie Sue

Christina Hendricks gained significant popularity for her roles as Joan Holloway in the AMC television series Mad Men and as Saffron in Fox's series Firefly. She and camera operator George Bianchini first met while filming NBC’s Good Girls, which ran from 2018 to 2021. The couple first started dating in 2020 and got engaged three years later, in February 2023.

On April 20, 2024, Hendricks and Bianchini got married at the historic Napoleon House in New Orleans. The guest list included Mad Men creator Matt Weiner and other celebrities such as Christian Siriano, Mae Whitman, and Retta.

Christina Hendricks held a second wedding for her mother, Jackie Sue, on May 5, 2024, as she had missed the first one. The actress called her mother her biggest supporter and cheerleader and added:

"When you are living so in the moment, so in the present, it is so important to have beauty and love and happiness around you. This time we had flower girls and dogs and more wonderful friends join us. @garbage surprised us with a Scottish wedding twist to this ceremony and it was another perfect day. @gillyflowersla made beautiful arrangements inspired by our New Orleans wedding and who wouldn’t want to wear their wedding dress twice!!!"

Christina Hendricks and George Bianchini's first wedding was officiated by Garbage lead singer Shirley Manson, who also came back for the nuptials for her mother. The actress wore a custom-made Katya Katya bridal gown. She paired the dress with a Claire Pettibone of her Boho Juliet veil, which was pale gray and covered in silk ribbons and lace flowers.

Christina Hendricks was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend for 10 years. The couple tied the knot 10 years ago, on October 11, 2009, in a ceremony in New York. However, they announced their separation in 2019.

The former model opened up to People about her marriage and wedding, saying:

"We're both romantic, and I think it's easy to say when you've been married before and it's been so hard and it didn't work, and you feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is very scary. We don't have to do this. We could just love each other and not do this.’ But I think there's something to be said about really making that commitment and saying it out loud with some of your friends and family."

George and Christina Hendricks had a unique wedding with a jazzy parade in the street with parasols and umbrellas in hand. The party also dined on steak paired with shrimp and grits and muffuletta for late-night snacks before dancing all night.

