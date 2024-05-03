Hacks season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

HBO Max’s Hacks first premiered in May 2021 and has quickly made a name for itself. The comedy-drama has won multiple Primetime Emmy awards, including those for Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing, and Smart, Outstanding Lead Actress. This is in addition to a Golden Globe for the Best Television Series- Musical or Comedy.

Following two successful seasons, the Jean Smart starrer was renewed for a third season back in June 2022, which is now set to release on May 2. Boasting a total of 9 episodes, season 3 also breaks the norm when it comes to the overall number. Season 1 had 10, while season 2 only consisted of 8, which brings us to the new release.

The series revolves around an aging comic artist called Deborah Vance, who attempts to reinvent her act and refind success to save her house at the popular Palmetto Casino. The latest iteration of Hacks sees the return of all major characters, with a range of new faces confirmed to appear.

How many episodes are there in Hacks season 3?

As mentioned above, a total of 9 episodes will be released as part of the latest season. The season premiere will be released later today on May 2, 2024, with subsequent episodes set to come out on a weekly basis.

Created by the likes of Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the complete schedule for the upcoming season can be seen below:

Episode Title Date 1 Just for Laughs May 2, 2024 2 Better Late May 2, 2024 3 The Roast of Deborah Vance May 9, 2024 4 Join the Club May 9, 2024 5 TBA MAy 16, 2024 6 TBA May 16,2024 7 TBA May 23, 2024 8 TBA May 23, 2024 9 TBA May 30, 2024

All cast members in the series

Apart from the actors reprising their roles, including the likes of Hannah Enbeinder and Jean Smart, the following faces are all confirmed to be a part of Hacks season 3:

Helen Hunt as Helen Hunt (Guest star) Christina Hendricks Christopher Lloyd George Wallace Jean Smart as Deborah Vance Hannah Einbinder as Ava Kaitlin Olson Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghilain Megan Stalter as Kayla Mark Indelicato as Damien Rose Abdoo as Josefina Lorenza Izzo as Ruby Rojas

Where to watch Hacks season 3?

For the time being, Hacks season 3 comes with some restrictions. Amazon Prime subscribers can purchase individual episodes or subscribe to Max on Prime to access the new season. This contrasts with seasons 1 and 2, which are available for streaming exclusively on Prime.

About the show

The series is set to continue the adventures of Deborah Vance as she and Ava, played by Einbinder, will return to LA. The following official synopsis has been released:

“A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.”

Thus far, season 3 has received a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating based on reviews from 9 critics. Therefore, while it is still early days, season 3 appears to have gotten off to the right start, and further viewer reviews might be able to reveal how the fans look at it.

A total of 9 episodes will be released as part of season 3, with the first two already available to be watched. Hence, before judging based on reviews, fans might be pushed to watch it before making their own conclusions.