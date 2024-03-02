Everything coming to HBO Max in March 2024

HBO Max, or simply Max, has quickly become one of the go-to OTT platforms since it was released, with a host of exciting titles all around. Max has also recently bought a great set of original content alongside film releases not found on other platforms.
With the third month of 2024, things are only shaping up to look better in the streaming world, with all major platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ bringing in great content. Max is also not lagging far behind, especially in March, where it is also bringing forth some incredible films like Dream Scenario.
Without further ado, here is a complete list of all the things coming to HBO Max in March 2024.
HBO Max: Everything coming to the platform in March 2024
March 1
127 Hours
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Baby Mama
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
The Best Man Holiday
Bullet Head
Cabaret
Captain Fantastic
Deadpool
Dear White People
Dope
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Farewell
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Fruitvale Station
Godzilla
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Good Time
The Green Knight
Horrible Bosses
Hot Air
King Kong
Kong: Skull Island
Last Christmas
The Last Witch Hunter
Lean On Me
Leatherheads
Love Beats Rhymes
Me and Earl and The Dying Girl
Nine Lives
Observe and Report
Ocean’s 11
Ocean’s Eight
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
On Chesil Beach
Pulling Strings
Rambo
The Revenant
Royal Crackers, Season 2
Scream 2
Scream 3
Selling The Hamptons, Season 2
She’s Out of My League
Shut In
Sinister
Sleepless In Seattle
Son of Kong (1933)
Still Alice (2014)
Straight Outta Compton (2015)
X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
Yes Man (2008)
Zookeeper (2011)
March 3
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett
The Regime (HBO Original)
Small Town Potential
March 4
Rock the Block, Season 5
Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5
Spring Baking Championship, Season 10
Wardens of the North, Season 2
March 5
A Revolution on Canvas (HBO Original)
March 6
My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12
On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27
March 7
The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original)
March 8
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy’s Ginormous Adventure
Gold Rush: White Water
A Star Is Born
Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A
Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break
Wonka (2024)
March 11
Lakefront Empire
March 12
7 Little Johnsons, Season 14
Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano
The Lionheart
The Many Lives of Martha Stewart
Wildcard Kitchen
March 13
Vacation
March 14
The Girls on the Bus (Original)
Justice, USA (Max Original)
March 15
90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10
Dream Scenario (2023)
Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A
March 16
The Pioneer Woman, Season 36
March 17
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8
Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV
March 19
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3
March 21
Down Home Fab, Season 2
House Hunters: All Stars
March 23
Design Goals
March 25
Lethally Blonde
Mean Girl Murders, Season 2
March 26
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A
March 28
Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3
March 29
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show
March 30
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7
Let us know your pick for March 2024 from the network's immense pallet in the comment section below.