How to watch OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett? Release time, sneak peek, and more

During her podcast the Spotlight Podcast, TV producer Oprah Winfrey sat down with actress Angela Bassett who has been in the industry for multiple decades. Through the podcast, the former, who recently launched the Oprah Winfrey Network, gives listeners insights into the lives and struggles of Black celebrities and artists.

During the podcast episode, 65-year-old Bassett and 70-year-old Oprah discussed the actress' journey in the entertainment industry. The conversation also gave fans insights into the struggles that Angela Bassett had to live through to make it in Hollywood.

The episode is set to premiere on Friday, March 2, 2024, at 10 pm ET, and will delve into intimate details of Bassett's life. This article will take a look at where and how to watch the interview for free.

How to watch the OWN Spotlight podcast featuring Oprah Winfrey?

The podcast, including the latest interview with Angela Bassett, set to be released on March 2, 2024, can be watched for free on the Oprah Winfrey Network. Owned and recently launched by the producer, the network and website will have all the episodes available.

The episode will be uploaded on the Oprah Winfrey Network website on Saturday at 10 pm. Fans looking to watch the specific episode can watch the entire hour-long episode as soon as it is uploaded on the site.

Apart from the official website, the podcast will also be available to stream on a range of other streaming platforms. This includes Philo TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV, all of which offer free trials.

Angela Bassett made her film debut in the 1986 movie, F/X, where she played the role of a news reporter. However, before her film debut, she had been a part of multiple series including Search for Tomorrow, Spenser: For Hire, and Double Take. In the years after her film debut, the actress was part of superhit projects such as the Black Panther series, Malcolm X, and Mission Impossible.

However, one of the biggest roles in her career was that of Stella Payne in the 1998 film How Stella Got Her Groove Back. During her conversation with Winfrey, Bassett is set to discuss how the film firmly put her into the mainstream, making her a familiar face in the industry. Bassett’s contributions to the industry have also led to her winning an honorary Oscar in 2023, alongside a range of noted names.

The episode will also delve into her plans for the future and her most enjoyable projects. The podcast can be expected to reveal a range of never-heard-before information about Angela Bassett.

Winfrey's OWN channel is available on multiple networks and will stream the broadcast of the upcoming episode at 10 pm ET on Saturday.