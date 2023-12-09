What did Oprah Winfrey say about her weight loss? Media mogul addresses body transformation after stunning everyone at The Color Purple premiere

Oprah Winfrey, the American talk show host and television producer, recently made headlines over her dazzling appearance on the red carpet at The Color Purple movie's world premiere on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The 69-year-old opened up to Entertainment Tonight at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, talking about what she had to do in order to lose weight. She revealed:

"It's not one thing, it's everything. I intend to keep it that way."

The talk show host also stepped out looking slim and svelte while attending the Academy Museum Gala in December 2023. People have been speculating about what led to her sudden transformation, with some leaning towards her using the Ozempic drug.

However, she had denied claims about the same in September, as per Page Six.

Oprah Winfrey talks about weight loss transformation at The Color Purple premiere

Expand Tweet

Oprah Winfrey is known for hosting her eponymous show that aired for 25 seasons, from 1986 to 2011. She was dubbed the "Queen of All Media," and was the richest African-American of the 20th century. The media proprietor attended The Color Purple's world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

During the red carpet event, Entertainment Weekly approached Oprah Winfrey, and host Kevin Frazier complimented the media mogul, saying she looked "divine in purple." Frazier followed the compliment with:

"What’s going on? Because if this is WeightWatchers, please, sign me up tonight!"

Oprah replied to Kevin by saying she was taking care of everything related to her health and fitness and staying consistent. The WeightWatchers reference came because she had used the weight loss program in the past and currently serves as an investor and board member in the same.

The 69-year-old emphasized on her consistency by stating that she had worked out ahead of the event as well, saying:

"I was on that treadmill today."

For the premiere, Oprah Winfrey was clad in a bright purple form-fitting gown that highlighted her curves and slimmed-down figure, as per USA Today. She completed the look with a glittering purple clutch bag and purple slingback heels that featured a silver embellishment, along with long dangling earrings.

As per People, social media chatter about her health and fitness transformation increased after her recent pictures surfaced. The public questioned whether she had joined the bandwagon of celebrities using Ozempic to slim down.

At her heaviest, she reportedly weighed 237 pounds, and media outlets believe she has shed over 40 pounds or more with the transformation.

Expand Tweet

According to the University of California, Ozempic is a prescription drug used by adults with type 2 diabetes. While not for weight loss, the drug may help lose some weight. Many celebrities like Elon Musk and Amy Schumer have also reportedly admitted to taking Ozempic.

In September, Oprah Winfrey admitted she once contemplated using Ozempic, but ultimately decided against it. She discussed the same with a panel of obesity specialists on an episode of Oprah Daily’s The Life You Want: The State of Weight. The media mogul said:

“When I first started hearing about the weight-loss drugs, at the same time, I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, ‘I’ve got to do this on my own. Because if I take the drug, that’s the easy way out.'"

The Color Purple is a musical adaptation of Alice Walker's novel about the struggles of an African-American woman living in the South during the early 1900s. Many celebrities attended the premiere alongside Oprah Winfrey. These include Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Corey Hawkins, David Alan Grier, Colman Domingo, and H.E.R., as per People.

The film will be released in theatres on December 25, 2023.