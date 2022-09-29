“It all went sour”: Shania Twain recalls awkward dinner with Oprah Winfrey over religious debate

Shania Twain recently recalled a heated dinner conversation she had with popular talk show host Oprah Winfrey. The singer, 57, recently revealed the conversation that turned the entire dinner experience "sour."

During her appearance on the podcast Table Manners with Jessie Ware and Lennie Ware, Twain recalled how the two of them began disagreeing with each other's religious views. She said:

"It was great to just sit and have real talks, but as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour.”

Shania Twain later admitted that Winfrey was the one who wanted their argument to end, but she didn't say when or where the dinner took place. Winfrey, 68, reportedly said:

“Let’s stop talking about religion!'”

Shania Twain and Oprah Winfrey had an argument over "religion"

As Shania recalled from the events at the dinner, she noted that Oprah is quite different from her when it comes to religious beliefs. Furthermore, the You're Still the One singer joked that while Winfrey is "quite religious," she is more "spiritual." Twain noted:

"I’m not religious in the sense that I’m dedicated to a religion... I’m much more of a spiritual person. I’m a seeker."

Oprah, according to Shania Twain, did not want to argue with her despite having a different religious viewpoint. Twain said:

"You know how everyone always says, 'Never talk about politics or religion.'"

Twain also stated that the awkward dinner with Winfrey taught her never to bring up the subject of religion at the dinner table. She mentioned:

"It just wasn't debatable... There was no room for debate. And I like to debate. Canadians like to debate everything. So I'm like, OK, I'm going to change the subject."

However, the two stars' disagreement did not become a major issue because she later appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show and collaborated with Oprah's network "OWN" for her six-episode docuseries Why Not? with Shania Twain

Exploring Oprah Winfrey's views on religion

Winfrey has stated that she is a Christian, having grown up in a Baptist church. In a 2015 interview with AARP Bulletin, Oprah also stated that she does not consider herself a "traditionalist" because she does not attend church every day. In the same interview, she stated:

“For me to live in a world that is not inclusive of other people who are not Christian would be the opposite of Christianity... I can’t define ‘God,’ so to be open to the mystical and mystery of God is a natural part of myself."

Winfrey also joked that, despite criticism, she will continue to practice her religious beliefs. She said:

"I say, it’s working for me and has worked for me and continues to work for me, in a way that fills me with a sense of peace and contentment about what God means to me.”

While Shania Twain has not revealed much about her spiritual beliefs, the singer is about to release, Waking Up Dreaming, her first song in nearly five years. She is also working on her sixth studio album, Now, which does not have a release date yet.

