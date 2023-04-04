An investigation into Tiffany Boyer's August 2015 disappearance unearthed some dark secrets about the 29-year-old's missing case once it was linked to the disappearance of Robert "Machete Bob" McGuire and his friend group. The group included Shawna Cannon, William Alexander, Joshua Taramasco, and Stephanie Stepp.

Mean Girl Murders on ID revisits Tiffany Boyer's shocking case in an episode titled Bad Bar Babes. The synopsis says:

"In 2015, Tiffany Boyer is part of an edgy party scene in Albuquerque; when she goes missing, no one's talking, but an intrepid detective, determined to get to the truth through her female friends, uncovers a cruel plot for revenge."

The upcoming episode airs this Monday, April 3, at 8:00 pm ET.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman @BerncoDa William Alexander, the final suspect in the death of Tiffany Boyer was sentenced today to life plus 36 years in prison. Alexander was convicted in January of 1st-degree murder. Three others involved in Boyer’s death were convicted in the case and have already been sentenced. William Alexander, the final suspect in the death of Tiffany Boyer was sentenced today to life plus 36 years in prison. Alexander was convicted in January of 1st-degree murder. Three others involved in Boyer’s death were convicted in the case and have already been sentenced. https://t.co/DGed8OkvJQ

Using statements from key witnesses and confessions, investigators were able to charge all four in connection with Boyer's disappearance and killing, whose decomposed remains were found three months after she first went missing. The victim died of blunt force trauma to the head after being struck with a hammer.

In the years that followed, William Alexander, who reportedly struck a fatal blow to Boyer's head, was convicted of first-degree murder and Stephanie Stepp pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Meanwhile, Shawna Cannon and Joshua Taramasco pleaded guilty to kidnapping.

Tiffany Boyer was kidnapped and killed on assumptions that she was involved in another man's disappearance

The Albuquerque Police Department was able to wrap up the gruesome cold case of 29-year-old missing woman Tiffany Boyer nearly a year after she first went missing. Reports state that she was kidnapped and murdered in August 2015 and was only reported missing after her mother failed to hear from her for a couple of weeks.

Robert "Machete Rob” McGuire, who also disappeared sometime before that, was a key link to the case, which cracked open after investigators realized that both cases were indeed connected.

Authorities then interviewed a couple of witnesses, including the victim's boyfriend, who claimed he was present at the time she was kidnapped. This led authorities to a home near San Mateo and Constitution where the boyfriend claimed Boyer was tied, beaten, and then bludgeoned to death.

Tiffany Boyer's killers, who were later identified as Shawna Cannon, William Alexander, Joshua Taramasco, and Stephanie Stepp, reportedly blamed her for McGuire’s death. They believed she had falsely accused him of r*pe and had something to do with his disappearance.

They kept Boyer tied up and gagged her and kept her in a closet along with her boyfriend who was present at the scene.

The boyfriend later informed authorities that they took her out of the closet and beat her up before Stepp tried to strangle her, which didn't work. Soon after, Alexander hit her head with a hammer. The fatal blow killed her.

All four suspects were arrested and charged after a year when Tiffany Boyer's case was ruled a homicide

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman @BerncoDa Today the third defendant involved in the 2015 death of Tiffany Boyer was sentenced. Shawna Cannon earlier plead guilty to 2nd-degree kidnapping and was sentenced to six years in prison followed by three years’ probation for her role in Boyer's murder Today the third defendant involved in the 2015 death of Tiffany Boyer was sentenced. Shawna Cannon earlier plead guilty to 2nd-degree kidnapping and was sentenced to six years in prison followed by three years’ probation for her role in Boyer's murder https://t.co/MsMCVUHQ1R

Three months after her disappearance, investigators were able to locate Tiffany Boyer’s badly decomposed remains approximately 2.5 miles south of Highway 55 in Socorro County in November 2015. According to reports, the suspects disposed of the body in an open wilderness area after murdering her, joking that she was going to become "coyote food."

Due to the decomposed state of the body, it took the medical examiner six months to declare the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head, ruling the case a homicide on May 26 of the following year.

A week later, all four suspects were arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated battery.

David K. Style @David_K_Style …Shawna Cannon pled guilty to kidnapping, and she was sentenced to six years in prison to be followed by three years of probation.



In 2018, William Paul Alexander, then 58, was convicted of first-degree murder and additional charges in the death of Tiffany Boyer, and he was… …Shawna Cannon pled guilty to kidnapping, and she was sentenced to six years in prison to be followed by three years of probation.In 2018, William Paul Alexander, then 58, was convicted of first-degree murder and additional charges in the death of Tiffany Boyer, and he was…

Later, Shawna Cannon and Joshua Taramasco pleaded guilty to kidnapping, receiving six and eight years, respectively. Stephanie Stepp pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was handed a 24-year prison sentence.

Lastly, William Alexander was convicted of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, kidnapping, and other charges. He was given life with an additional 36 years.

Tiffany Boyer's case is set to feature on ID's Mean Girl Murders this Monday.

Poll : 0 votes