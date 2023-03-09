What happened to Christopher Story? Skeletal remains of Pennsylvania man found after 10 years after disappearance

On August 11, 2013, Christopher Story (40) was last spotted around 11.00 pm at his residence in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

On March 2, 2023, the New Castle Police Department issued a press release that stated that human skeletal remains located in a wooded area in Taylor Township have been identified by the Lawrence County Coroner as Story.

The release also mentioned that the department has continued to investigate the case since the deceased was reported missing to find him and determine about his whereabouts.

The disappearance of Christopher Story

A missing person's statement released by the FBI in 2013 which mentioned that Christopher Story was last seen in a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, a dark ball cap, and black shoes. It further read that he did not carry his wallet, phone charger, or medication.

The FBI also mentioned that Christopher had surgical pins/rods in his spine and may walk with a limp, and since he didn’t carry his medication, he can seem "agitated" and may also appear "confused or suffer hallucinations."

A press release by the New Castle Police Department stated that over the past several weeks, the Coroner's Office and the New Castle Police Detective Bureau, along with assistance from the FBI and K9 cadaver dogs, discovered the skeletal remains less than five miles away from where Story went missing.

The release read as:

"After examining the remains and looking for certain medical characteristics and comparing X-rays, Coroner Richard “RJ” Johnson notified the detectives and New Castle Police that the remain are those of missing person Chris Story."

Police also reported that Christopher Story's family has been informed of the findings and that their loved one has finally been found. The press release further added that the investigation remains ongoing, and the coroner has not made a ruling on the cause or manner of death.

The skeleton remains will be handed over to the FBI for forensic testing, while the New Castle Detective Bureau will also be actively investigating the case.

A "sort of closure" for Christopher Story’s father

WPXI reported that Christopher Story’s father, Philip Story, said that over the past 10 years, there have been many organized searches with volunteers trying to locate the deceased, and he appreciates the help. In a report by WPXI, Philip Story said:

“We’ve spent 10 years, you know, praying for the best and preparing for the worst, so it’s a sort of closure."

Philip Story will always remember his son as "a wonderful man," who was an "outgoing and friendly person." New Castle News reported that Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said that he is glad to finally be able to provide closure to Christopher's friends and family, adding:

"Our jobs are not done, we still have to find out how Chris died.”

New Castle News also mentioned that New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said that they will have to wait for the FBI to do its forensic investigation.

