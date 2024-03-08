What's new on Max in March 2024? Wonka, The Lionheart, and more

Max has an exciting lineup of new titles arriving on the streaming platform in March 2024. However, around 50 of the previously introduced movies including Elvis, Hit & Run, The Promise, Ghost, Winter's Bone, and others are leaving the platform. While the 1971 version of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory will leave the platform by March 31, 2024, Timothée Chalamet's Wonka will arrive on the platform.

While 150 episodes of Looney Tunes are leaving the platform, another 150 episodes are arriving as compensation. The titles arriving on Max cover different genres that range from The Girls on the Bus to Dream Sequence. Titles covering cooking shows, true crime, and design ideas are going to be available on Max for subscribers. A horde of sports coverage will also be there for enthusiasts.

All titles arriving on Max in March 2024

March 1, 2024

Max has dropped a large number of movies on the first day of the month giving subscribers enough time to plan their itinerary with the titles they want to watch. While not all movies fall under the Warner Bros. umbrella company, Max has bought the streaming rights for them as of now.

This list shows the movies that were released on the platform on the first day of March.

127 Hours

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Baby Mama

Bullet Head

Cabaret

Captain Fantastic

Deadpool

Dear White People

Dope

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Fruitvale Station

Godzilla

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Good Time

Horrible Bosses

Hot Air

King Kong

Kong: Skull Island

Last Christmas

Lean On Me

Leatherheads

Love Beats Rhymes

Me and Earl and The Dying Girl

Nine Lives

Observe and Report

Ocean’s 11

Ocean’s Eight

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

On Chesil Beach

Pulling Strings

Rambo

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

She’s Out of My League

Shut In

Sinister

Sleepless In Seattle

Son of Kong

Still Alice

Straight Outta Compton

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

The Best Man Holiday

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Farewell

The Green Knight

The Last Witch Hunter

The Revenant

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Yes Man

Zookeeper

Royal Crackers season 2 – credit Adult Swim

Selling The Hamptons season 2

March 3, 2024

The Regime is an HBO Original mini-series slated to arrive this month. The Kate Winslet-starrer presents the story of the authoritarian regime and how it met its downfall. The other two titles have the sister concern production companies mentioned.

The Regime – credit HBO Original

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett – credit OWN

Small Town Potential – credit HGTV

March 4, 2024

All the shows mentioned in this list landed on Max this month and are available for streaming. They are produced by companies that are sister concerns of Warner Bros. The shows have had their previous seasons on the streamer before.

Rock the Block season 5 – credit HGTV

Seeking Sister Wife season 5 – credit TLC

Spring Baking Championship season 10 – credit Food Network

Wardens of the North season 2 – credit Animal Planet

March 5, 2024

A Revolution on Canvas is a documentary by Sara Nodjoumi investigating the truth behind her father, artist Nickzad Nodjoumi's missing painting. Almost a hundred paintings were allegedly stolen and their fate is unknown.

A Revolution on Canvas – credit HBO Original

March 6, 2024

The two shows landing on March 6 are popular with Max subscribers. While My 600-Lb. Life is a lifestyle show, On The Case with Paula Zahn is a crime documentary covering cases through award-winning news anchor Paula Zahn’s interviews with the concerned parties.

My 600-Lb. Life season 12 – credit TLC

On The Case with Paula Zahn season 27 – credit ID

March 7, 2024

This observational television show follows the staff of an animal shelter as they try to match the dogs in the facility with owners in a bid to find them homes.

The Dog House: UK season 5 – credit Max Original

March 8, 2024

Care Bears, the animated show from Cloudco Entertainment has arrived on Max this month after its stint on Prime Video. A Star Is Born is a WB-owned 2018 movie directed by Bradley Cooper, who also stars in the film. The fourth adaptation of a 1936 movie on the same plot also sees Lady Gaga in the lead role.

Another attraction for March 8 is Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka, where he plays the titular character based on a Roald Dahl novel.

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy’s Ginormous Adventure

A Star Is Born

Wonka

Gold Rush: White Water – credit Discovery Channel

Tiny Toons Looniversity season 2A – credit Cartoon Network

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)

March 11, 2024

Lakefront Empire is a real estate reality show where estate agents take potential owners house hunting and match their expectations with the property they can buy.

Lakefront Empire – credit HGTV

March 12, 2024

The HBO sports documentary, The Lionheart presents the struggle of the widow and sons of racing legend Dan Wheldon after he dies in a car crash on Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Alongside the true story are other shows for food enthusiasts, interior designers, and kids.

7 Little Johnsons season 14 – credit TLC

Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano – credit HGTV

The Lionheart – credit HBO Original

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart – credit CNN Original

Wildcard Kitchen – credit Food Network

March 13, 2024

Vacation is a 2015 Ed Helms and Chevy Chase movie about a family vacation to bond in a scattered family but things keep going wrong. The movie is owned by Warner Bros. and is arriving on Max this month.

Vacation

March 14, 2024

The Girls on the Bus is a drama series following four female journalists. Meanwhile, Justice is a docuseries taking viewers inside prison facilities and other legal spaces giving a glimpse of the everyday life of inmates and other concerned people.

Justice, USA – credit Max Original

The Girls on the Bus – credit Max Original

March 15, 2024

Nicolas Cage-starrer Dream Scenario is a dark comedy movie presenting the plight of an aging family man when numerous people see him in their dreams. The musical animated adventure comedy for kids, Mini Beats Power Rockers is coming with seasons 1 to 4A.

Dream Scenario (2023) – credit A24

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk season 10 – credit TLC

Mini Beat Power Rockers season 1-4A – credit Discovery LATAM

March 16, 2024

Ree Drummond presents easy cooking tips and recipes for first-time cooks in the cooking series. The show lands on Max from Food Network, both owned by WB.

The Pioneer Woman season 36 – credit Food Network

March 17, 2024

Mary Berg breaks down elaborate recipes into easy steps in Mary Makes It Easy. The romantic life of lovers is presented in the 90 Day Fiancé. Quiet on Set talks about the dark side of show business leading to child abuse.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 – credit TLC

Mary Makes It Easy season 3 – credit Food Network

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – credit ID

March 19, 2024

This Discovery Channel real-life documentary presents the efforts of the personnel of the Customs and Border Protection agency. Their daily struggle in defending the USA-Mexico border and keeping terrorism and smuggling down makes up the show.

Contraband: Seized at the Border season 3 – credit Discovery Channel

March 21, 2024

Both the real estate and interior designing shows from HGTV are going to be available for streaming on Max.

Down Home Fab season 2 – credit HGTV

House Hunters: All Stars – credit HGTV

March 23, 2024

Design Goals is an interior renovation show that uses DIY, smart designs and cost-effective items to transform the homes of the clients. Interested viewers can pick ideas from the series arriving on Max.

Design Goals – credit Magnolia Network

March 25, 2024

The Investigation Discovery true crime series Lethally Blonde arrives on March 25, while Mean Girl Murders will be telling the real-life crime events of High School girls from 2002.

Lethally Blonde – credit ID

Mean Girl Murders season 2 – credit ID

March 26, 2024

A spinoff of the original Bugs Bunny animation series, the Bugs Bunny Builders has the same cartoon characters foraying into construction work, available on Max from March 2024.

Bugs Bunny Builders season 2A – credit Cartoon Network

March 28, 2024

Get spooked with Zak Bagans and his team as they continue to discuss their scary experiences in various haunted places for the third season on Max.

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room season 3 – credit Discovery Channel

March 29, 2024

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show is a dark comedy series on the personal experiences of Jerrod Carmichael. On the other hand, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will return with forty-seventh season of food on the go.

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives season 47 – credit Food Network

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show – credit HBO Original

March 30, 2024

Guy Fieri of Guy’s Ranch Kitchen presents cooking showdowns between friends. With scenic backgrounds and various methods of cooking, the cookoffs between seasoned chefs is an attraction to watch out for.

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen season 7 – credit Food Network

Summing up on arrivals on Max in March 2024

Some of the top titles such as Wonka, The Many Lives of Martha Stewart, The Lionheart, Dream Scenario, and The Regime, are worth the wait. Meanwhile, there are other titles that have something for all types of viewers.

The above-mentioned titles are under the entertainment section. Max also has a lineup of sports event coverages to arrive every day of the month which includes NHL, NBA, Road Cycling, and College Basketball.