Nancy Daugherty of Chisholm, Minnesota, was found beaten, assaulted, and strangled to death in her home on July 16, 1986. The police found her during a welfare check and several neighbors reportedly heard her screaming on the day of her death. The victim was a married mother of two and at the time, her husband was stationed in Germany with the National Guard.

An arrest was made in the cold case over three decades later. The suspect, Michael Carbo Jr., was linked to the murder using DNA evidence. Carbo was reportedly 18 years old when he committed the crime and attended school with Daugherty's children. He was found guilty last August and sentenced to life in prison with parole after 17 years.

On the Case With Paula Zahn on ID revisits Nancy Daugherty's slaying, which has been deemed as one of the "most exhaustive investigations in St. Louis County." The episode titled Righting a Wrong will air this Wednesday, July 19, at 10:00 pm ET.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"A look at a witness account that could lead a small-town police department in the wrong direction as it tries to solve the murder of a friend."

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nancy Daugherty was found r*ped and murdered at home a day before she was scheduled to move to the Twin Cities

On The Case With Paula Zahn @OTCPaulaZahn Can a small-town police department in Minnesota solve the mysterious murder of a woman they knew and trusted? "Righting a Wrong" premieres Wednesday, July 19, at 10PM EST on Investigation Discovery.

Oxygen reported that at the time of her death, Nancy Daugherty worked as a nursing home aide and a part-time bartender. She resided in Chisholm, Minnesota - some 80 miles north of Duluth - while her husband was stationed in Germany with the National Guard. The couple was going through a contentious divorce at the time of the crime.

According to NBC News, a friend showed up at Daugherty's doorstep on July 16, 1986, to help her move furniture as she planned to move to the Twin Cities the following day. Her friend, along with a concerned neighbor, called the police for a welfare check when the 38-year-old failed to answer the door and the phone.

Inside the house, they found Daugherty beaten, r*ped, and strangled to death in bed. Evidence from inside as well as outside the house indicated that a struggle had taken place between her and the killer. Moreover, witnesses claimed to have heard a woman's screams at around 3:30 am.

The previous night, Nancy Daugherty had gone out drinking with a friend, who dropped her home and last saw the victim alive just after midnight. Her friend was the same person who returned the following day to help her pack and eventually alerted the police when she did not answer the door.

More than three decades later, Nancy Daugherty's killer, who went to school with her children, was arrested and charged

The Oxygen report mentioned that initially, detectives collected physical evidence, which included Nancy Daugherty's fingernail clippings and DNA from her r*pe kit. This, however, failed to produce definitive results at the time.

In 2020, over three decades later, investigators from Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Chisholm Police Department with the aid of Parabon Nanolabs utilized genetic genealogy along with DNA testing to identify the killer.

The findings led them to 52-year-old Michael Carbo Jr. According to CBS News, Carbo was 18 years old when the crime was committed and attended school with Daugherty's children. He lived within a mile of their house.

The publication reported that Carbo was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal s*xual conduct. He was found guilty by a jury in an August 2022 trial and was later sentenced to life in prison with parole after 17 years.

Learn more about the case on ID's On the Case With Paula Zahn this Wednesday.