Warner Bros. partners with an AI company to bring Ready Player One to the metaverse

The movie Ready Player One by Steven Spielberg shows how big of a deal the franchise is in the overall culture. And now, Futureverse, a company that does AI and metaverse projects, has joined forces with Warner Bros. Discovery to make a super exciting metaverse experience based on Ready Player One.

With a whopping global box office gross of $583 million, it has made its mark on popular culture. Josh Hackbarth, the Senior VP of Franchise Development for Warner Bros. Discovery, was truly excited about the partnership.

He said:

"We’re excited to be partnering with Readyverse Studios to introduce these unique characters, immersive environments, and more."

He recognized Ready Player One as a total game-changer that has sparked inspiration for all sorts of innovators and creators.

Unlocking the metaverse: Ready Player One takes virtual reality by storm

Readyverse Studios has obtained exclusive web3 rights to bring the Ready Player One franchise into the metaverse. Although there is limited information about the specific details of the Ready Player One metaverse, the company expects to release it in 2024.

Ernest Cline, the genius behind Ready Player One, and Dan Farah, the producer of the 2018 Warner Bros. film adaptation, teamed up to create Readyverse Studios.

Readyverse Studios aims to build an open metaverse that encompasses multiple worlds and intellectual properties, inspired by the vast universe depicted in Ernest Cline's novel and Steven Spielberg's film adaptation.

Spielberg's film is represented by Warner Bros. and is forming the Readyverse (Image via Pexels)

Futureverse, which was co-founded by Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald, is all about the basic principles of the open metaverse in the Readyverse.

These include, as per their statement to Variety:

"The Readyverse will champion the principles of the open metaverse, which are provable digital ownership, community-owned infrastructure, decentralization, security, and interoperability."

The company wants to make the open metaverse a real thing for everyone, by combining technology, storytelling, and interactivity smoothly.

The future of Readyverse Studios and the metaverse ecosystem

Readyverse Studios aims to create the most epic metaverse experience by utilizing Futureverse's game-changing technology.

Ernest Klein expressed his delight in a statement:

"The future has arrived even more quickly than I imagined. (...) With Readyverse Studios, we have the opportunity to leverage the revolutionary technology Futureverse has been building for several years to bring to life the best possible version of the metaverse."

Cline is confident that the team is totally capable and has the smarts and drive to bring in the next era of our future, one that honors the amazing legacy left by Wade Watts and James Halliday.

With them joining the metaverse, new opportunities will arise (Image via Pexels)

Dan Farah thinks that Readyverse Studios can open up new opportunities in the metaverse, not just for Hollywood studios but also for talented individuals and brands.

Farah said:

"Readyverse Studios will offer exciting new metaverse opportunities for Hollywood studios, talent, and brands to create new revenue streams and creative outlets for brand expansion while offering consumers the ability to enjoy the promise of the open metaverse."

The goal of this project is to come up with new ways for people to make money and express themselves creatively, all while giving consumers the exciting experiences they were promised in the open metaverse.

Warner Bros. Discovery is teaming up with Readyverse Studios to bring the awesome characters and amazing worlds of Ready Player One to the metaverse on web3.