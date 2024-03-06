What is the subject of Quiet on Set documentary? Trailer, release date, where to watch, and more explored

A new mini-series called Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is set to provide an in-depth look at the traumas suffered by actors working in Hollywood from a young age. As per a press release, this 2024 mini-series is set to provide key insights into:

“Insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew."

Quiet on Set will disclose the toxic and abusive working conditions behind children's shows in the 1990s and early 2000s, notably those of Dan Schneider. Schneider has been famous among young audiences for being the creator of beloved Nickelodeon shows like iCarly and Zoey 101. However, the new show is set to reveal a different side of his work environment.

The trailer for Quiet on Set documentary teases interviews with former cast members

According to the trailer, the four-part docuseries will include cast members, writers, and crew testimonies from Schneider's successful Nickelodeon series. These include former cast members of All That, namely Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne, Kyle Sullivan, and Katrina Johnson. Additionally, director Virgil Fabian is also set to appear.

The docuseries will also feature cast and crew from iCarly, Victorious, and Sam & Cat, in addition to Marc Summers from the renowned game show Double Dare. Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton, The Amanda Show authors, will feature prominently, while Alexa Nikolas will also discuss the time she spent working on Zoey 101.

Quiet on Set will also feature poignant testimony from cast members' parents, who say they attempted to speak for their children on set. Dan Schneider, famed for launching the careers of many star kids, has been referred to as Nickelodeon's Golden Boy.

Quiet on Set release date

The series will premiere on March 17–18 from 9–11 p.m. ET/PT. It is directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz and produced by Maxine Productions, Sony Pictures Television - Nonfiction, and Business Insider.

Quiet on Set is set to,

"shine a spotlight on these emotional accounts, chronicling a pattern of gross, abusive and manipulative behavior that unfolded across decades, as well as exclusive stories about child predators on set.”

The series re-contextualizes moments from Schneider's series using interviews, archival footage, show scenes, and social media comments. However, Schneider's spokesperson has reached out to Variety, claiming that the American television producer and screenwriter understood how hard it was to be a child and often had their backs more than their parents.

Where to watch Quiet on Set?

Viewers can catch Quiet on Set on both Max and ID, and the series is about to premiere across two nights. The first trailer was released on ID, suggesting an in-depth look at the culture behind Nickelodeon's golden age and how several children went through traumatic experiences on Schneider's sets.

As per the series description:

"QuietOnSet pulls back the curtain on an empire, built by creator Dan Schneider, that had an undeniable grip on popular culture. Series such as All That and The Amanda Show, among others, were obsessively consumed by children across the country and defined comedy for a generation."

It further reads,

"But behind the upbeat onscreen presence on these shows with questionable jokes and over-the-top sketches, QUIET ON SET reveals an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.”

The series underlines the specific instances of the entertainment industry's abusive character, which harms its youngest members, and provides a broader perspective into the overwhelmingly traumatic world of child actors.