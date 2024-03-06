What happened to Drake Bell? Drake and Josh star reveals he was abused by Brian Peck when he was 15

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to se*ual abuse of a minor. Reader's discretion is advised.

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell opened up for the first time about being s*xual abused by Brian Peck when he was 15 years old.

The Drake and Josh actor recalled the incident as part of the Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which is set to air on March 17 and 18, 2024. The documentary aims to uncover the toxic culture on the sets of some of the most iconic children's shows of the 1990s and 2000s, helmed by Dan Schneider.

Drake Bell remained anonymous as a victim in the case against Brian Peck for over two decades

For the unversed, Boy Meets World guest star Brian Peck was arrested in August 2003 on a total of eleven charges, including sex*ual abuse of an unknown child. In May 2004, he pleaded no contest to the allegation of performing lewd acts with a 14 or 15-year-old and oral copulation with a child under the age of 16. In October 2004, he received a 16-month jail term and was required to register as a s*x offender, as reported by The Independent.

The new promo of the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV reveals Drake Bell as the unnamed child mentioned in the charges. Peck was a dialogue coach on the set of Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show, starring Drake Bell.

Watch the new footage featuring Drake Bell below:

As reported by People, Drake Bell himself was accused of misconduct with a minor in 2021 and was sentenced to two years of probation on child endangerment charges and accusations of child grooming. He was also required to do 200 hours of community service and have no contact with the victim.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More allegations from the sets of Nickelodeon shows

Drake Bell isn't the only actor to speak out. Several former child performers and staff members from Nickelodeon series such as The Amanda Show, Zoey 101, and Victorious have alleged that Dan Schneider created an unpleasant, bizarre environment on the sets of these shows.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a writer on The Amanda Show filed a gender-discrimination and hostile-workplace lawsuit in 2000, alleging that Schneider repeatedly sought massages. The matter was resolved for an undisclosed amount. Several others also claimed that Schneider created se*ualized sequences and encouraged young female performers to wear tight and skimpy clothes.

While Brian Peck was convicted in 2004, it was only in 2018 that Schneider parted ways with Nickelodeon.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Know more about Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz. It features exclusive interviews with former child actors and crew members from Dan Schneider's famous television shows.

Apart from the interviews, the documentary also includes archival footage (some of which has never been broadcast), clips from the shows, and social media commentary that will reflect the toxic environment for kids on set, involving abuse and discrimination.