Fans applaud Rider Strong and Will Friedle podcast Pod Meets World, calling out manipulation and grooming by Brian Peck

Pod Meets World, the hit Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, took a break from their usual recaps and delved deeper into the issues of grooming, childhood sexual abuse, and their lasting effects on victims. The hosts, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, invited family therapist Kati Morton on the show to discuss their troubling relationship with Brian Peck, a guest star from Season 5, who was convicted in 2004 of sexually abusing a young actor.

This episode of Pod Meets World has been receiving praise from both fans of the podcast and the show from around the globe, with many commending the bravery of the hosts in acknowledging and expressing regret for initially supporting Brian Peck during his trial and later realizing the severity of his crimes.

Pod Meets World's latest episode, starring Rider Strong and Will Friedle has sparked a very important discussion

Pod Meets World’s latest episode aired on February 19. While the show normally focuses on Boy Meets World and behind-the-scenes stories from the set, in this episode, they deviated from the usual.

Danielle Fishel opened the episode by promising honesty regarding their experiences with Peck, despite it being difficult. She also mentioned that Will Friedle and Rider Strong were recently asked for a comment on Peck. While she did not explain why, it is probably because Peck is a part of the impending Quiet on Set docuseries, which investigates prior alleged abuse on several Nickelodeon sets.

The episode, in part, focused on how Brian Peck ingratiated himself into the cast's lives, particularly Will Friedle's and Rider Strong's, despite significant age differences. The hosts recounted feeling manipulated and deceived by Peck's portrayal as a charismatic industry insider. They expressed regret for initially supporting him during his trial, realizing later the severity of his crimes.

When Peck was charged in 2003, he called Will Friedle and cried, "instantly spinning it to where it wasn't his fault, but clearly the fault of his victim." At first, Friedle believed him.

Despite discomfort, Rider Strong and Will Friedle also shared their experiences in hopes of supporting others who may have been manipulated or abused. They also acknowledged concerns about the impact on the show's legacy but emphasized the importance of addressing personal growth and supporting victims.

They hope their conversation will enable listeners to notice and tackle similar situations, resulting in a safer and more supportive atmosphere in the entertainment business and beyond.

In addition to the open discussion, the producers of this episode have also decided against posting snippets of the episode on Instagram, as is the norm. Instead, they encourage listeners to hear the full episode without taking anything out of context.

The response to this episode of Pod Meets World has been overwhelmingly positive, with listeners appreciating the openness and honesty with which the trio discussed the issues. Here are some of the reactions to the episode.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On Reddit, the episode has sparked a discussion about sexual assault and abuse in the television industry, which is often kept under wraps. The idea of taking advantage of his perception of Peck as a “charismatic insider" has also been discussed.

Comment byu/MarvelsGrantMan136 from discussion intelevision Expand Post

Comment byu/MarvelsGrantMan136 from discussion intelevision Expand Post

Comment byu/MarvelsGrantMan136 from discussion intelevision Expand Post

Pod Meets World premiered on June 26, 2022. Produced by iHeartPodcasts, the hosts Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle rewatch episodes of their 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World, share behind-the-scenes memories, and interview other actors and producers who were involved with the beloved show. Some of the other star guests on the show have been Betsy Randle and Tina McGee.