Will there be Girl Meets World season 4? Renewal possibilities explored

Girl Meets World season 4 isn't happening despite the show's popularity. The sitcom, a sequel to Boy Meets World, premiered on Disney Channel in 2014 and received rave reviews for its engaging plot. However, it went off the air in 2017 when Disney decided against going ahead with the fourth installment.

The Michael Jacobs and April Kelly-created series featured Rowan Blanchard as Riley and revolved around her relationship with friends and family. The cast also included Ben Savage as Cory Matthews, Sabrina Carpenter as Maya Hart, Peyton Meyer as Lucas Friar, and August Maturo as Auggie Matthews.

It was jointly produced by Michael Jacobs Productions and It’s a Laugh Productions. Michael Jacobs served as the series’ executive producer.

Why was Girl Meets World season 4 canceled?

Disney Channel caters to kids in the 6–14 age group and relies on targeted advertising for its revenue. As such, a single show can upset its entire strategy if it doesn’t appeal to the target group.

Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened with Girl Meets World. The show was essentially a teen-centric drama, but it also clicked with young adults who had grown up watching the parent show.

However, Disney’s target audience stayed away from the comedy series, especially after the protagonists moved to high school. The channel eventually decided to end the show after the third season, with the series finale airing on January 20, 2017.

“I had hoped to run at Disney Channel for four years but realized many shows stop after three, and our cast and the natural stories to tell might have outgrown the venue,” Michael Jacobs told Deadline ahead of the finale.

The decision to end the show prematurely sent shockwaves through the industry, with fans and critics stating it deserved a longer run.

Will Girl Meets World season 4 happen? Possibilities explored

Michael Jacobs then tried to find a new network for Girl Meets World season 4. It was soon reported that Netflix was in talks to pick up the show but decided against it. A few months later, Jacobs confirmed that he couldn't find 'a new venue' for Girl Meets World season 4 and thanked fans for their support.

He then told Deadline Girl Meets World season 4 would have revolved around dealing with loss.

“The first season was dedicated to that. The second season was about growth. The third season was about experiencing feelings and the fourth season was going to be about dealing with change and loss and learning something from it as we have from all of our episodes,” he said.

As things stand, the show is unlikely to be renewed for a fourth season anytime soon.

Is Girl Meets World worth a watch?

Girl Meets World season 1 holds an approval rating of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 19 reviews.

The critics consensus reads:

“Though not quite as comical, Girl Meets World sweetly shares the nostalgia of its predecessor, Boy Meets World, with its young audience while providing positive moral values for today's youth.”

The approval ratings for the second and third seasons are not available yet, as there aren’t enough reviews. However, they hold an audience score of 95 percent and 77 percent, respectively.

The show has an IMDb rating of 7.1 based on 15,861 votes.

All three seasons of Girl Meets World are currently available to stream on Disney+. Viewers also have the option to rent them from Google Play, iTunes, and Prime Video if they don’t have access to the streaming service.