Fact Check: Is Disney releasing a FernGully live action movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch? Viral social media post debunked 

Social media platforms are currently abuzz with rumors of a live-action adaptation of the beloved animated film FernGully: The Last Rainforest, purportedly starring renowned actor Benedict Cumberbatch. However, a closer examination of the facts reveals that these claims are nothing more than baseless speculation.

The rumors about Disney releasing a FernGully live-action movie started doing rounds on June 27, 2023. The film details were shared in a Facebook post that read:

"Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jim Carrey will head up the live action remake of the 1992 film 'FernGully the Last Rain Forest."

It was further mentioned that:

"Emma Thompson and Lukas Gage are also starring with Alan Silvestri returning to provide the soundtrack."

The post also included a picture resembling the movie poster. It also stated that the movie will release on Christmas 2024.

The Facebook post has been deleted, but the claim about the movie's release date is making rounds on Twitter, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

Disney is not releasing a FernGully live-action movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch, here's what you need to know

The viral post making the rounds on the internet has been debunked, shedding light on the truth behind this alleged project.

Snopes.com, a fact-checking website, dismisses the viral post claiming a live-action film starring Benedict Cumberbatch as incorrect information originating from a misleading social media post.

According to Snopes, the source of the rumor can be traced back to an unverified Twitter account that claimed to have insider information about the supposed project. The tweet quickly gained traction, with fans of both Disney and Benedict Cumberbatch sharing the news across various social media platforms.

Miles Morales - Earth 1610 @TroyAHendrix Is that Ferngully live action movie real? Is that Ferngully live action movie real?

However, the lack of credible sources and official announcements raises doubts about the authenticity of these claims.

Dane Neves @dane_neves Fan made movies posters are starting to become the new phishing email or scam call from a Nigerian prince asking for money. This fake Ferngully poster has been getting a lot of people excited, but here are the tells… (a thread) Fan made movies posters are starting to become the new phishing email or scam call from a Nigerian prince asking for money. This fake Ferngully poster has been getting a lot of people excited, but here are the tells… (a thread) https://t.co/NZerJul18T

Well, the lack of credible sources, combined with the absence of any official confirmation from Disney, indicates that this claim is baseless.

Disney has not made any statement regarding a live-action adaptation of FernGully

Disney, known for its careful selection and promotion of upcoming projects, has made no official statement regarding a live-action adaptation of this movie or the involvement of Benedict Cumberbatch. Without concrete evidence or confirmation from Disney, it is essential to approach such rumors with scepticism.

There are numerous things that go viral on the internet but turn out to be false. It appears like this social media claim was one among them.

Poll : 0 votes