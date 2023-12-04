Will there be Reacher season 2 on Amazon Prime? Streaming service and plot explored

On November 7, 2023, Amazon Prime Video declared that Reacher season 2 would premiere on December 15, 2023. Furthermore, the release will include the first three episodes, with new episodes arriving weekly until January 19, 2024. This schedule also confirms a total of eight episodes for the second installment of the show.

Earlier, Amazon subtly revealed a December 2023 premiere for Season 2 during Prime Day. They shared this in a promotional video, offering a glimpse of upcoming releases. The video also provided the first look at the new season, highlighting a major change: Reacher has moved from a small town to a new setting.

Is Reacher season 2 on Amazon Prime?

A still from the trailer of the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Yes, all the episodes of Reacher season 2 will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video as soon as they are released.

Is Reacher season 2 streaming anywhere?

A still from the trailer of Reacher season 2 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

No, at the time of writing, Reacher season 2 isn't streaming anywhere. However, Amazon has made several Prime Video originals, including Reacher, available for free on its ad-supported service. Viewers can stream the entire first season of Reacher on Prime Video. Additionally, Freevee offers the first three episodes with ads.

What is Reacher season 2 about?

A still from the trailer of Reacher season 2 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In Reacher's second season, Jack Reacher receives a coded message. This message will alert him that someone is targeting and killing members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, one by one. As a result, Reacher will abandon his drifter lifestyle to investigate this mystery.

He will work with Frances Neagley, Karla Dixon, and David O'Donnell, his three former colleagues who are like family to him. Karla is a forensic accountant, and Reacher has had affection for her for a long time. Whereas David is a quick-witted family man with a switchblade. They will begin to solve the problem together.

The mystery will deepen, and the stakes will rise with each discovery. They will confront betrayal and try to predict who will be targeted next. Reacher will use his intelligence and physical prowess to uncover the truth and safeguard his unit. The team will be resolute in their response, knowing that no one should ever challenge the Special Investigators.

Moreover, this season will showcase Reacher and his team as they prepare to strike back with determination and force.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one."

"Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos)."

The synopsis further states:

"Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit."

"If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.

What was Reacher season 1 about?

A still from the trailer of Reacher season 2 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Reacher season 1 is based on the book Killing Floor by Lee Child. It follows the story of Jack Reacher, an ex-Army military investigator. In season 1, Jack discovers his brother's murder in Margrave, Georgia. Vowing revenge, he joins forces with officers Roscoe Conklin and Oscar Finley.

Together, they expose a vast counterfeiting ring linked to South America and the Kilner Foundation, which controls Margrave. In days, Reacher overturns the town, defeats corrupt leaders, brings closure for Roscoe, and impressively handles numerous adversaries.

All in all, Reacher season 2 on Amazon Prime Video promises an intense and gripping narrative, premiering on December 15, 2023.