Does Alan Ritchson's Reacher need season 2? 

Amazon's Reacher has been renewed for a second season. It stars Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher and is based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels.

Nick Santora wrote, executive produced, and directed the series, which is based on the first novel of the series, The Killing Floor.

Here's all about the success of season 1, and why the action-packed eight-episode thriller calls for another season.

Why does Reacher deserve a second season?

The season 1 finale is action-packed and emotional. Season 1 of Reacher is a fairly accurate adaptation of Lee Child's first novel.

The physical presence of Ritchson as Jack may be the most fascinating aspect of the first season, and we're still getting over the eerie experience of witnessing a fictional character brought to life so faithfully.

While Reacher deviates from its source material to fill its eight episodes, the tone and pacing of the plot do more than just justice to the novel. It seems as if the series was destined to be made into a TV drama all along.

Reacher season 1 ends with Jack Reacher walking down the road to his new adventure, leaving Margrave behind. He'd cleaned up the Margrave police force, burned down the counterfeiting business, and exacted vengeance for his brother's murder.

The first season ends with a hint of Roscoe and Finlay's prospects after Jack has left town. Neagley's character was also introduced in season 1. Although Neagley does not appear in The Killing Floor, she does feature in several subsequent volumes.

While Roscoe and Finlay may not return, Neagley will almost certainly feature in Reacher's season 2, helping preserve a connection to season 1 beyond Reacher himself.

When did Amazon renew Reacher for season 2?

Reacher was renewed for a second season by Amazon just three days after it premiered. The series was one of Amazon's most popular ever, with viewers rating it 4.7 out of 5 stars on average.

It was also one of Amazon's most highly rated series, with viewers rating it somewhere in the top five of all time for views over 24 hours.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, added,

"The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video's biggest series debuts, and we can't wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show."

While the structure of season 2 is still unknown, another faithful novel adaptation can still be expected from the franchise.

