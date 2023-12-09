Who played Farkle in Disney's Girl Meets World? Explained

Joining the enchanting adventure of Disney's Girl Meets World, fans meet the amazing Farkle Minkus, played by the talented Corey Fogelmanis. This show, running from 2014 to 2017, is a spinoff of the popular Boy Meets World and made a lasting impression on fans of every generation.

While venturing beyond Girl Meets World, Corey's charisma led him to discover his artistic achievements in theater and photography. As Corey Fogelmanis' career kicks off, he's not only gracing screens as Farkle but also embarking on new adventures. His latest venture is starring in My Life With The Walter Boys.

The adventure continues as fans dive into juicy gossip about Corey and his co-star, Sabrina Carpenter, making this Disney Channel series even more captivating.

Who is Farkle in Girl Meets World?

Farkle Minkus, played by Corey Fogelmanis, is an important character in the Disney Channel show Girl Meets World. He's known for being witty and charming and a unique and loyal friend to all the other characters. His friendships with Riley and Maya are a big part of the story, and his crush on both of them makes things even more interesting.

He has a close connection with Lucas, which shows their complex friendship. Farkle is usually shown as the favorite student on Girl Meets World, which shows how smart he is. With his blue eyes and ever-changing wardrobe, Farkle's style perfectly matches his eccentric personality. Throughout the series, his fashion choices evolve subtly, giving audiences a glimpse into his character growth in Girl Meets World.

What is Corey Fogelmanis doing now?

Corey Fogelmanis starred in his first movie in 2019, a creepy horror flick called Ma. He played the character Andy and shared the screen with talented actors like Octavia Spencer and Diana Silvers. This role was a big moment for Corey, and his performance in Ma even got him nominated for a Teen Choice Award in 2019.

Fogelmanis also played Nate in the movie Deadly Scholars in 2018, proving that he can handle a variety kinds of roles in movies. Moving away from movies, Corey Fogelmanis kept pursuing his artistic path by appearing as Brett in Hulu's Into The Dark: School Spirit.

In an interview with HollywoodLife in August 2019, he talked about the whole experience, mentioning how the role allowed him to dive into different emotions while being filmed. With his impressive resume and dedication to his art, Corey Fogelmanis is an actor worth keeping an eye on as he mesmerizes the audience.

Were Corey and Sabrina dating?

Sabrina Carpenter and Corey Fogelmanis were rumored to be dating (Image via IMDb)

In 2018, rumors were circulating about Sabrina Carpenter and Corey Fogelmanis from Girl Meets World possibly dating. People thought they might be a couple because they had such great chemistry on the show in 2014. Fans were all over the place with theories about Sabrina and Corey possibly dating.

However, Sabrina shut down all the rumors in an honest Instagram post on Corey's birthday. She called him an amazing friend and she was grateful to know him, but she also clarified they're not romantically involved. Sabrina even said their relationship is the cutest and most platonic one she's ever had, squashing any remaining doubts about them being a couple.

Corey Fogelmanis' latest gig, My Life With The Walter Boys, can now be streamed on Netflix. The series gives everyone a chance to witness his acting skills in a whole new way.