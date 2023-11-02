Which is the best Halloween movie? All 13 movies in the franchise ranked

It is the season of pumpkins, spooks, and horror movie marathons, and to make the occasion more special, we have ranked each movie in the Halloween franchise from the worst to the best, based on their Rotten Tomatoes rankings.

In case one requires an innovative way to celebrate All Saints' Eve, set up a movie date with the boogeyman of the slasher film franchise - Michael Myers. A Halloween movie marathon may leave one spoiled for choices considering there are thirteen films in the series.

Let us take a look at all thirteen movies starting with the original 1978 film, which was directed by John Carpenter and produced by Debra Hill.

Halloween movies ranked from worst to best

13) Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

The sixth Halloween movie in the franchise, Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers introduces Paul Rudd.

This film comes with a complicated storyline that tries to add a backstory to Michael Myers and his hunts by making him a victim of the ancient Druid cult.

12) Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Jamie Lee Curtis appears in a cameo along with Thomas Ian Nicholas, Ryan Merriman, Tyra Banks, Bianca Kajlich and rapper Busta Rhymes as part of the cast.

The Rick Rosenthal film follows Myers as he stalks a group of college students who spend a night in Myers' abandoned childhood home for an internet reality show challenge named Dangertainment.

11) Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

With a Tomatometer rating of 11%, The Revenge of Michael Myers is the fifth film in the series that brings the killer back to Haddonfield. He is searching for his niece Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris), but this time with a mask that is rather poorly made.

Jamie's friend, Tina Williams' (Wendy Kaplan) name is screamed every other second.

10) Halloween II (2009)

Rob Zombie's Halloween II, also known as H2, brings a more animalistic Michael Myers to the screen as he grunts and growls his way through the film.

The problematic relationship between him and his long-lost sister Laurie Strode (Scout Taylor-Compton) is further explored.

9) Halloween (2007)

This Halloween movie is the Rob Zombie remake of the 1978 movie. It is the ninth movie in the franchise. Zombie starts off with the origin story of Myers by portraying a side to him that was not explored in the John Carpenter movies.

The Halloween remakes by Zombie make for a grizzly affair compared to the less-is-more approach of the original movies.

8) Halloween II (1981)

Another Rick Rosenthal Halloween movie which makes for the second film in the series and the sequel to the 1978 Halloween movie. This installment comes with the tagline,

“More of the night HE came home.”

Halloween II focuses on murders inside the hospital involving medical instruments, hypodermic needles, and IV tubes.

7) Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Directed by Dwight H. Little, Halloween 4 was released on October 21, 1988. It is the fourth film in the franchise and is one of the most loved sequels of the franchise.

It brings back Michael Myers and introduces his relationship with Laurie’s daughter, Jamie (Danielle Harris), who eventually becomes popular for her screams.

6) Halloween Kills (2021)

This Halloween movie really picks up the pace when it comes to the number of kills in a Halloween sequel. The 2021 American slasher film is a sequel to the 2018 remake of Halloween with Jamie Lee Curtis and James Jude Courtney reprising their roles.

A vigilante mob, located in Haddonfield, tormented by Myers set out to destroy the killer once and for all.

5) Halloween Ends (2022)

Halloween Ends is set four years after the two preceding David Gordon Green films.

Laurie Strode lives a peaceful life with her granddaughter Allyson while the Haddonfield resident and Allyson's boyfriend Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) stole the show with his troubled past.

4) Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

The mayhem that began with John Carpenter and Debra Hill's Halloween movies came to a standstill with Season of the Witch as this installment in the franchise lacked the horror icon, Myers, thereby enraging slasher fans.

The third film digresses from the storyline so far and brings Tom Atkins to play Dr. Dan Challis - the doctor at the hospital who ends up being the hero of this sci-fi horror flick.

3) Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Directed by Steve Miner (Friday the 13th: Part III), Halloween H20 is the anniversary film, coming twenty years after the original movie. This Halloween movie brings in Jamie Lee Curtis, who works as a headmistress at Hillcrest Academy in California where her son, John Tate (Josh Hartnett), is a student.

Michael Myers returns to haunt Laurie who has now changed her name to Keri Tate.

2) Halloween (2018)

David Gordon Green's 2018 reboot blends horror with humor. As Jamie Lee Curtis fights back relentlessly in an attempt to break free of Myers' curse, the movie explores the plot 40 years after Myers' institutionalization at the Smith's Grove Psychiatric Hospital following his killing spree at Haddonfield.

David Gordon Green takes away the unnecessary mythology and lore and brings the looming fear of evil in this slasher comeback.

1) Halloween (1978)

The original Halloween movie starring Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, P.J. Soles, and Nancy Loomis, has a Tomatometer rating of 96%. The success of this independent film stemmed from a simple storyline and was phenomenal, thereby leading the way to a series of twelve films.

The John Carpenter Debra Hill collaboration has been hailed as one of the horror classics that set the standard for the genre.