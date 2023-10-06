Does The Exorcist: Believer include a post-credit scene? Here's the ending explained

The Exorcist: Believer is currently being shown at the theaters. The supernatural horror film is the direct sequel to the original film. Released in 1973, The Exorcist became an iconic movie and has emerged as a cult favorite. Stepping into that humongous shoe, The Exorcist: Believer had a lot of expectations riding on it.

However, it failed to impress the critics, who compared it with the debut film. It needs to be seen how Believer performs at the box office, though. No matter how much money it collects, there’s already a sequel in the pipeline.

So, does The Exorcist: Believer have a post-credit scene indicating what to expect in the next part? The answer is no; Believer has no such scene, so theatergoers do not need to sit back after the credits roll.

The ending of The Exorcist: Believer somewhat doubles up as a post-credit scene

The makers of The Exorcist: Believer have done away with all extra frames. So, viewers will not get a mid-credit or end-credit scene, but that does not mean they will not know what is coming next.

The David Gordon Green directorial ends in a way that anyone who watches it will understand what the next part will offer. The planned sequel, titled The Exorcist: Deceiver, is set to hit cinema halls on April 18, 2025. So, the team attached to the new release has done a clever job of ending the film on an ambiguous note.

If Believer fails to click, the team will know the flaws and work towards it. So, not having a post-credit or any other such scene will save them from following a particular framework or skeleton. And since the critical response has been negative, it now looks like a smart step.

So, if you are wondering how Believer finishes, look no further, but be aware that it is a huge spoiler. In the new film, two young school-going girls, Angela and Katherine, get possessed, and only one survives. At the climax, while the exorcism is on, the demon demands one to be sacrificed.

Katherine’s father goes weak and selects his daughter, and now you know who lives. However, this is not how the Blumhouse production culminates.

In the end, we see a heartwarming reunion between Chris MacNeil (The Exorcist’s character played by Ellen Burstyn) and her estranged daughter, Regan, from the first iteration and the poster child for demonic possession.

To recall, Regan was the victim of the demon Pazuzu 50 years ago when she was 12. In the new film, MacNeil gets called on when Angela and Katherine face the same fate, but her opinions are not honored, leading to a tragic death.

Even if The Exorcist: Believer sidelined the character, there is an enormous chance of both MacNeil and Regan getting ample footage in The Exorcist: Deceiver.

However, the film’s executive producer Ryan Turek told Inverse that Regan’s comeback is not the necessary focus of Deceiver and “where the future lies right now” remains a question.

Since Believer did not end on a cliffhanger, the sequel is expected to be a standalone story woven with Regan-MacNeil’s presence, or Angela might get possessed again, in a worse way.

The Exorcist: Believer is currently in theaters, while The Exorcist: Deceiver arrives in 2025.