Who is Ellen Burstyn? Actress known for "The Exorcist," portrayed Chris MacNeil at the age of 40

With a career spanning more than seven decades, Ellen Burstyn is certainly a living legend. She is renowned for her adaptability, diversity, and capacity to bring to life characters who are both intricate and subtle.

Burstyn was born Edna Rae Gillooly in Detroit, Michigan on December 7, 1932. She had a challenging upbringing which was defined by both abuse and scarcity. Therefore, she decided to move away to New York City at the age of 18 to pursue an acting career.

She started her stage career by performing in Broadway shows including Fair Game and Same Time, Next Year. For her work in the latter piece, she received a Tony Award in 1975.

In 1964, Ellen Burstyn made her screen debut in the movie For Those Who Think Young. She immediately became well-known for her roles in movies including Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974), The Exorcist (1973), and The Last Picture Show (1971). She received the Best Actress Academy Award for her work in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.

Ellen in The Exorcist (1973). (Image via Instagram @ellenburstyn.fanpage)

Throughout her career, Burstyn has consistently worked in theatre, television, and film. She has acted in a number of well-known movies, including Pollock (2000), Requiem for a Dream (2000), Pieces of April (2003), and Interstellar (2014). Additionally, she has received two Primetime Emmy Awards for her television work.

Burstyn also has a thriving writing and producing career in addition to her acting career. Lessons in Becoming Myself and I Am Not My Hair are two of her memoirs. Additionally, she has produced a number of movies, including Pieces of April and Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.

Ellen Burstyn is a fantastic exemplar of American culture and has had a big impact on the cinema industry. She was a true trailblazer for women in film, and many other actors look up to her today for her talent, dedication, and persistence.

Ellen Burstyn to reprise her role in The Exorcist series almost after 40 years

Ellen Burstyn in The Exorcist 1973 and The Exorcist: Believer (Images via Pinterest and YouTube)

After appearing in more than 100 films, including the original 1973 Exorcist movie, Ellen Burstyn is about to make her triumphant comeback to the popular horror series in The Exorcist: Believer.

In the 1973 movie, Burstyn played MacNeil, who relocates to Georgetown in Washington, D.C., along with her daughter Regan. MacNeil goes to the doctor when Regan starts acting strangely and unsettlingly, but the physicians are unable to identify a physical basis for her daughter's ailments. Later, MacNeil comes to the conclusion that Regan is under the influence of a demon, and she asks two priests to execute an exorcism.

Burstyn gives a moving and motivational performance as MacNeil. She perfectly encapsulates the fright and anguish of a mother who is witnessing the evil entity control her daughter. As she struggles to save her kid, she nevertheless demonstrates MacNeil's tenacity and bravery.

Burstyn was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her widely praised performance. Her performance in The Exorcist is regarded as one of the most recognizable in the annals of horror cinema.

The Exorcist: Believer pays proper homage to Burstyn's legendary performance from the original movie, as she once again reprises her role as MacNeil who this time works with a young priest to look into a fresh case of demonic possession. Fans are undoubtedly excited to see Burstyn's return to the franchise and it will be intriguing to see how her character arc is continued in the upcoming installment.

The Exorcist: Believer premieres in theatres on October 6, 2023.