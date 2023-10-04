Why is Linda Blair not in the new Exorcist movie? Explained

The Exorcist franchise, a stalwart of horror cinema, has captivated audiences for decades. The upcoming film, The Exorcist: Believer, scheduled for an October 2023 release, promises to be a direct sequel to the haunting original, released in 1973. Building on the same terrifying themes, the narrative introduces viewers to two possessed children and their desperate parents turning to Chris MacNeil for help.

Yet, as the anticipation builds, there's a palpable question in the air: Will Linda Blair, who chillingly portrayed Regan MacNeil, return to the silver screen? Fans and critics are abuzz with speculations, with the trailer conspicuously missing Blair.

To address the mounting speculations: There are rumors of Blair's cameo in the sequel, but nothing is confirmed. However, the director, David Gordon Green, highlighted Blair's off-screen role during the movie's production, saying that she "was not interested in a significant role" and instead provided crucial insights.

The Exorcist: Believer's trail of mystery

Scheduled for release on October 6, 2023, The Exorcist: Believer is a direct sequel to the original film. The new narrative centers on two possessed children pushing their parents to seek assistance from Chris MacNeil, a character familiar with the demonic possession dilemma.

With the demon seemingly mirroring the one that once possessed Regan, the entire setup feels reminiscent of the original, heightening the anticipation for Blair's return.

Despite the intense focus on Regan's storyline, the trailer notably excludes any glimpse of Blair reprising her role. This omission has sparked widespread speculation regarding her involvement.

Rumors and revelations

Swirling rumors suggest that Linda Blair might grace the screen, albeit in a brief cameo. However, Universal Pictures remains tight-lipped about this, fueling further speculation. The possibilities are tantalizing: Is Blair's absence a strategy to surprise audiences, or does it confirm her non-involvement?

Blair's presence would undoubtedly be fitting. With the plot revolving around Chris MacNeil, Regan's mother, and the familiar demon from the past, it's almost inconceivable for Regan to be absent or unacknowledged. Yet, as with Hollywood, only the release will provide definitive answers.

A different role for Blair?

In a twist, The Exorcist: Believer director David Gordon Green revealed some behind-the-scenes information. While Linda Blair does not play a significant role in this sequel, she wasn't entirely disconnected.

Blair contributed as a consultant during the film's production, leveraging her unique insights, especially when dealing with young actors in intense scenes.

Green expressed gratitude for Blair's involvement, emphasizing her crucial role in shaping the new movie's direction. Blair's decision not to return as Regan on screen might disappoint some fans, but her influence and essence remain embedded in the production.

"I was really lucky to have her read the script, but she was not interested in a significant role and stepping back into that. We brought her in as an advisor because we're dealing with young people, and we want to take them to dangerous places safely."

A legacy continued

Blair's portrayal of Regan in the original movie earned her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination. Her last appearance as this character was in Exorcist II: The Heretic in 1977. However, the character of Regan was revived in Fox's The Exorcist series, portrayed by Geena Davis.

The new movie promises a fresh chapter in this enduring horror saga. With an ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, the film seeks to recapture the haunting atmosphere that made the original a masterpiece.

While Linda Blair's on-screen presence as Regan remains uncertain in The Exorcist: Believer, her off-screen influence ensures the film retains the legacy of its predecessors.