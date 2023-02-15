"Needs that same energy y'all give men that do this": Busta Rhymes receives support after throwing drink at woman for touching his behind 

Busta Rhymes has garnered immense support after he threw a drink at a woman who violated his personal space. Footage of the rapper walking with his entourage through an airport terminal and him being inappropriately touched went viral across social media. Netizens have since extended their support to the singer.

On Tuesday, February 14, the Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can see rapper was walking in an airport with his crew. Several fliers began to recognize Busta Rhymes and were quick to walk up to him. Amongst the many followers who rushed behind the Brooklyn rap icon, Nikita Mathis, a supposed fan extended her arm and grabbed onto the rapper’s backside.

In a matter of seconds, the agitated rapper turned around in reflex and threw a beverage he was holding in his hand towards the woman’s direction with force. She was not seen in the frame. Viewers were unable to see whether the drink hit the fan or how she reacted to the situation.

Twitter user @celebriD uploaded the viral clip. They recognized how some people claimed that Busta Rhymes “overreacted.” However, the netizen stated otherwise. The internet user opined that the rapper’s reaction was not invalid as it was better than landing physical blows at her. The Twitter user’s post read:

#bustarhymes #Tuesday A lot of people laughed and felt he overreacted! How?? She violated his space! She grabbed his butt without consent! If he turned and swung, and she went night night y’all would be in an uproar. Busta needs that same energy y’all give men that do this. A lot of people laughed and felt he overreacted! How?? She violated his space! She grabbed his butt without consent! If he turned and swung, and she went night night y’all would be in an uproar. Busta needs that same energy y’all give men that do this. #bustarhymes #Tuesday https://t.co/6qXsrQcQbb

Netizens react to Busta Rhymes throwing a beverage at the woman

Majority of netizens extended support towards the 50-year-old singer. Many wrote online that he was rightfully angry as his personal space was being invaded. Several internet users opined that the woman should be reprimanded for her actions as she s*xually assaulted the singer. At the time of writing this article, the parties involved did not claim that the woman would face criminal charges.

A few reactions to the occurrence read:

Zájia Áni Nadal 🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 @ZajiaNadal @KameronBennett @babybaldhead Bc why would she do that. I don’t know why men or women feel so comfortable jumping into other peoples spaces & boundaries and touching people without consent. she lucky that’s all he did. Everybody not touchy-feely. @KameronBennett @babybaldhead Bc why would she do that. I don’t know why men or women feel so comfortable jumping into other peoples spaces & boundaries and touching people without consent. she lucky that’s all he did. Everybody not touchy-feely.

GANGawr😈 @oHeviii @KameronBennett She needs to be put in prison @KameronBennett She needs to be put in prison

After the video was circulated across social media platforms, the woman in the video came forward and revealed in a statement to The Shade Room that she did not intend to invade the singer’s personal space. The woman went on to add that she was simply trying to get a picture with the rapper since she was a fan. Her statement read:

“I didn’t mean to touch his behind. Honestly I was just happy to meet him and wanted a pic been a long time fan I admit I shouldn’t have touch him at all but he’s BUSTA. I felt like I could possibly get a pic.”

What has the rapper been up to in recent days?

The rapper recently gave a performance at the February 5th Grammy Awards where he celebrated 50 Years of Hip Hop. He seamlessly delivered his own renditions of several other artist’s songs including Chris Brown’s Look At Me Now.

Busta Rhymes also gave The Daily Show host Trevor Noah a memorable moment. The two performed Rhymes’ verse in the song Party Is Goin’ On Over Here. The duo went on to discuss how Noah discovered Rhymes, who has become his favorite music artist.

Busta Rhymes’ legendary songs have also been paid homage to by DJ Saige and Coi Leray. They released their own version of Rhymes’ 1997 classic Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See.

