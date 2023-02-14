What is 2 Chainz’s net worth? Meet the host of Most Expensivest season 4

Reality TV star, hip hop artist, and American rapper 2 Chainz is all set to host a brand new season of VICE TV's Most Expensivest. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper has a net worth of $12 million. However, his net worth is speculative, as some outlets have stated his net worth as $15 million.

On the show, the rapper will examine the surplus culture and the prices consumers are ready to pay for goods that seem superior or exclusive in the current season of VICE's reality series, driven by a hook point: Is it worth it? Is it s**t? Or is it "The S**t"?

The official synopsis of Most Expensivest season 4, as stated on VICE, is:

"2 Chainz uncovers all of the extravagant ways the 1% enjoys blowing its load"

Most Expensivest season 4 is set to premiere on Monday, February 13, at 10 pm ET, on VICE.

Meet renowned rapper 2 Chainz from VICE's Most Expensivest

Tauheed Epps, better known by his professional name, 2 Chainz, was born in College Park, Georgia, on September 12, 1977. Although Chainz was raised in a poor area, he put in a lot of effort in school and placed second in his class. In his youth, he also participated in basketball and became a skilled player.

Despite his athletic interests, 45-year-old 2 Chainz continued to have a wild side and sold cocaine and marijuana to his classmates. He was detained for felony cocaine possession when he was 15 years old. The rapper got his start in music during high school and collaborated with a few of his classmates to write his first raps.

Known as T**y Boi in as early as 1997, the American rapper made "2 Chainz" his professional name only in 2011. He began his music career in 1997 with his childhood friend, Earl Conyers, to create Playaz Circle, a hip-hop duo.

Conyers, better known as Dolla Boy, assisted 2 Chainz in 2002 with the publication of his debut independent album, United We Stand, United We Fall. The rapper's album drew the attention of Atlanta rapper Ludacris, who promoted the duo's songs for radio airplay and contributed to their fame.

The duo later released their first studio album, Supply & Demand, in 2007. Lil' Wayne appeared on the album's lead hit, Duffle Bag Boy, which rapidly rose to popularity. The song was performed at the BET Hip-Hop Awards by Chainz. 2 Chainz later parted ways from Playaz Circle and Ludacris's Disturbing Tha Peace to focus on his solo career after releasing one more studio album.

2 Chainz's rise to fame as a solo artist

Shortly after his departure from his maiden album that gave him his break, 2 Chainz shifted to solo artistry when he changed his name to the current one in 2011. The rapper felt the name was more "family-friendly."

In the same year, he released T.R.U. REALigion, a mixtape, as his debut solo album. With his new moniker and a solid solo career, he worked with well-known pop stars like Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

2012 saw the completion of 2 Chainz's first studio album as a solo artist. The album's lead song, No Lie, featuring Drake, was originally titled "Based on a T.R.U. Story." The album sold 147,000 units in just one week and debuted at the top of the Billboard Top 200, accelerating his solo career even more.

The rapper released his second studio album, B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time, in 2013, where Dolla Boy collaborated with him once again. Following that, ColleGrove, a joint album by the rapper and Lil' Wayne, was released in 2016.

He released two more mixtapes later in the year. Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, the fourth studio album, was released in 2017. Rap Or Go To The League, his second studio album, was released in 2019.

2 Chainz's personal life

2 Chainz wed Kesha Ward, his girlfriend, in 2018. Their oldest child, who was born in 2008, is one of their three children.

He founded his clothing venture by selling hoodies under the venture name CEO millionaires and sweater brand Dabbing Sweaters. He has signed brand endorsement contracts with companies like Adidas and Beats By Dr. Dre, to name a couple. The rapper also has a small ownership interest in the College Park Skyhawks.

In September 2011, the hip-hop star forked over $517,000 for a 22-acre property in Palmetto, Georgia, that had been repossessed. On the land, he subsequently constructed an extraordinary compound retreat.

The rapper paid $2.5 million for a house in the Beachwood Canyon area of Los Angeles in 2016. Guitarist Steve Vai once owned the house and turned it into a sizable, well-equipped recording studio.

Music fame like Slash, Eddie Van Halen, and Ozzy Osbourne have recorded at the house. Additionally, the celebrity spent $3.8 million on a property in the Hollywood Hills in March 2022. 2 Chainz also donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The reality celebrity is also the founder of his own record label titled, The Real University. He has his own charity foundation, TRU foundation, where he embarked on various charity projects. In 2017, the rapper got associated with VICE's reality series, Most Expensivest, which has aired more than 40 episodes to date.

All about Most Expensivest season 4

Hip-hop sensation and Grammy winner 2 Chainz serves as host, leading viewers on a fascinating and unexpected tour through the "culture of excess." The rapper investigates a wide range of goods and services, motivated by a central query.

Set in New York City and Las Vegas, Most Expensivest season 4 will decide whether $5,000 Chicken Wings, an $800 bottle of beer, or $4,000 dog cologne are worth it. The show digs headfirst into the insanely wealthy culture of the 1 %.

Episode 1 of Most Expensivest season 4, titled High Notes, states:

Seeking out expensive musical collections, meeting legends and the instruments that defined their careers; with special guests Joe Banamassa, Hit-Boy and Angelo Moore.

